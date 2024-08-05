Highlights Marc Guehi is close to joining Newcastle United in a deal worth over £60 million.

The move is a top priority for Eddie Howe, who is aiming to have Guehi ready for the season opener.

Guehi's impressive performances led to interest from top Premier League clubs before settling on Newcastle.

England international Marc Guehi is closing in on a move to Newcastle United, an update has revealed. The England international starred for the Three Lions in his first international tournament at Euro 2024, leading to speculation that his future may lie away from Crystal Palace.

Links to some of the Premier League's biggest names, including Manchester United and Liverpool have persisted in recent weeks, but it seems as though the saga is set to finish with Guehi moving even further North as a deal to make the 24-year-old a Magpie is nearing completion and could be confirmed as early as this weekend.

Guehi Nearing '£60m' Move to St James' Park

Eddie Howe has made the England international a priority

According to a report from The Telegraph, it has been suggested that a deal between the two parties 'in excess of £60 million' could be agreed in the coming days, with the Geordies happy to meet the Eagles' asking price, which was previously believed to be around £65 million.

It is stated that bringing in a new centre-half who could walk straight into the first-team was a priority for Eddie Howe this summer, with his club opening talks with the Selhurst Park outfit in recent days. The Telegraph also confirms that whilst an agreement has not yet been reached, there is optimism that confirmation of the transfer could come as early as this weekend. Newcastle are due to kick off their Premier League campaign against newly promoted Southampton on Saturday the 17th August, and there is an eagerness to have Guehi available for the opener.

It has also been mentioned that the player is keen on the move and has urged his representatives to get the deal done. It has not been confirmed whether personal terms have already been agreed, but regardless, it is not expected to hold up the deal.

Marc Guehi's Career So Far

The defender came through the ranks at Chelsea

Guehi was one of many talented young stars to come through the ranks at Chelsea. He was part of the team's FA Youth Cup winners in 2018, even scoring in the first leg of the final against Arsenal. He made his first senior appearance for the Blues during the 2019/20 season, featuring twice in the Carabao Cup. These would be his only two games for the club though, as after two loan spells at Swansea City, Guehi would be snapped up by Crystal Palace in 2021.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chelsea will receive 20% of any fee that Crystal Palace receive for Guehi thanks to a sell-on clause included as part of his departure.

The 24-year-old would grow into one of the best defenders in the Premier League at Selhurst Park, where he made 111 appearances, scoring five goals. He made his international debut in 2022 and was included in the Euro 2024 squad. After an injury to Harry Maguire, Guehi became a first-choice centre-half alongside John Stones and played in all but one of England's games during the Championships, where they lost 2-1 in the final to Spain.