Newcastle United fans have been criticised by talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook for turning on manager Eddie Howe in recent weeks.

It’s been a mixed start to the season for the Magpies as they sit 12th in the Premier League standings after nine games. They have won three, drawn three and lost three of their matches so far.

However, things have looked a lot more positive in the Carabao Cup as Howe’s side beat last season’s finalists Chelsea 2-0 midweek to progress into the quarter-finals of the competition. They will face Brentford in the next round in December, and have a huge opportunity to reach the latter stages of the competition.

Yet, that hasn’t stopped some sections of the fanbase from criticising the manager, according to Crook. The journalist slammed supporters of the club while on air on Friday, insisting Howe has been let down by senior figures at Newcastle:

“I’ve got a couple of mates who are Newcastle fans and they’re starting to turn on Eddie Howe. I think that’s ridiculous really, when you look at where they were when he took over, and where they are now. “Also, if you look at the summer transfer window, he was badly let down by Paul Mitchell [sporting director]. They spent the entire window trying to get Marc Guehi, and I’ve said before, once it became clear that Steve Parish told Newcastle that they weren’t going to sell, they should have used that money to strengthen the squad elsewhere. “We’ve spoken about the potential absentees tomorrow, if Alexander Isak isn’t fit then they’ve got nobody to play up front as Callum Wilson is never fit.”

Howe took charge of Newcastle back in November 2021 following a second spell with Bournemouth. In the 21/22 season, he guided the Magpies to a mid-table finish, but they broke into the top four and secured Champions League football in his first full campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Newcastle United have conceded 10 goals in the Premier League this season and scored just nine

Last season, Newcastle finished seventh after crashing out of Europe in the group stages. This year, they already face an uphill battle to challenge for the top four once again, but they signed just five players over the summer, two of which were free agents.

Stat courtesy of premierleague.com (correct as of 01/11/24).