Highlights Newcastle are confident in securing a £20m deal for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford.

Burnley value Trafford at £30m after his successful debut Premier League season.

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale is also on Newcastle's radar this summer.

Newcastle are confident they can clinch a deal for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford at around £20m, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The Magpies are looking to add another goalkeeper after an injury-hit season which saw Nick Pope appear in just 15 league matches.

Newcastle are set to negotiate with Burnley for Trafford’s signature – the Clarets value him at £30m, sources have told GMS. While the club are willing to pay around £20m for the 21-year-old, they reportedly value him lower than Burnley’s asking price this summer.

According to GMS sources, Eddie Howe’s side remain ‘confident’ they can strike a deal with Burnley but might be forced to look at other options if they are unwilling to meet Burnley’s demands.

Trafford, who joined the Clarets last season from Manchester City, impressed in his debut Premier League campaign, appearing in the first 28 matches for Vincent Kompany’s (now-former) team.

Newcastle in Talks for Trafford

Over £20million deal

It's understood that Newcastle remain confident they can secure the deal for Trafford – they value him at around £20m this summer.

Burnley, who signed Trafford in a deal worth £19m last summer from Man City, are expecting to make a bigger profit from their goalkeeper since they would reportedly owe City 20 per cent of anything above the £19m fee received for the 21-year-old.

GMS sources have confirmed that Newcastle’s valuation of Trafford is currently below Burnley’s demands and the Magpies could turn their attention to Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale if they are unable to come to an agreement with Burnley.

Ramsdale, 26, is expected to leave Arsenal this summer after starting just 11 games last season under Mikel Arteta.

Newcastle were reportedly interested in Ramsdale in January but were unable to make signings due to Financial Fair Play restrictions.

James Trafford Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals conceded Clean sheets Premier League 28 62 2

Related Newcastle Don't Have 'Funds' To Land 'Sensational' Target The Magpies are unlikely to afford a deal for the talented winger at the moment.

Newcastle Target Defender Signings

Amid an injury crisis

Newcastle are keen on strengthening their backline this summer after Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles picked up lengthy knee injuries last season.

The Magpies are targeting a new centre-back signing, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Newcastle are also closing in on a deal for Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, who is set to become their first summer acquisition and target another centre-back, according to Sheth.

Kelly, who spent five seasons at the Vitality Stadium, is set to reunite with manager Eddie Howe and offer versatility to his squad as he can also play on the left side of the defence.

Ex-Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo was also close to travelling up north this summer – Newcastle were in advanced negotiations for the English defender, but Chelsea hijacked the deal, signing a four-year contract with the 26-year-old, who spent the last four seasons at Craven Cottage.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-06-24.