Newcastle United are looking to sign Crystal Palace and England central defender Marc Guehi before the end of the summer transfer window and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, while speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has revealed that there is a ‘concrete chance’ of the deal materialising with the 24-year-old ‘keen’ on the move.

Looking to secure Champions League qualification next term, Eddie Howe and Co have been rather passive in the market, signing just William Osula, Lloyd Kelly, John Ruddy, Odysseas Vlachodimos and Lewis Hall. A new centre-back is still on the agenda, however, and Guehi has emerged as their top option.

Related Liverpool 'Adamant' They Don't Want Guimaraes After Zubimendi Liverpool are not looking to land Bruno Guimaraes after missing out on Martin Zubimendi

Newcastle Latest: Marc Guehi

Howe ‘increasingly confident’ of securing deal

Close

Previously admired by Arne Slot’s Liverpool, the English defender’s campaign at Euro 2024 has seen him rise up many would-be buyers’ shortlists, though Newcastle have emerged as the leading candidates for his signature.

Romano, writing on X (formerly Twitter), recently revealed that the Magpies are growing in confidence that they can get across the line with talks ongoing as all 20 Premier League teams near the end of the trading period.

Guehi, 24, endured an injury-struck campaign last time out with Crystal Palace, playing in just 29 outings across all competitions, but his ball-playing ability and calmness in possession has made him one of the most sought-after centre-backs in Europe.

Guehi, Botman, Schar - 23/24 Premier League Stats Statistic Guehi Botman Schar Minutes 2,023 1,378 3,057 Goals/Assists 0/1 2/2 4/1 Pass success rate (%) 87.2 90.5 83.2 Aerials won per game 1.2 2 1.9 Tackles per game 1.1 1.2 1.2 Interceptions per game 0.7 0.5 1 Overall rating 6.55 6.58 6.81

Elsewhere, Newcastle are interested in Guehi’s defensive partner in south London, Joachim Andersen. According to GIVEMESPORT sources, however, a move for the Dane could dampen their pursuit of their No.1 target, who is keen on a move up north.

Should Guehi, described as a 'superstar' by Steve Parish, become Newcastle-bound in the coming weeks, he’ll have to rival the likes of Sven Botman and Fabian Schar for a spot in the heart of Howe’s back line, but the former’s injury record – particularly last season – could make the Englishman’s move ever so seamless.

Romano: ‘Concrete Chance’ That Guehi Completes Newcastle Move

‘The player is keen on the move’

Close

When quizzed whether Guehi’s move to St James’ Park was still on the cards, the ever-reliable Romano revealed that Newcastle are still in active negotiations with the hopes of striking a deal before the end of the month.

Suggesting that the defender himself is keen on the switch, the transfer insider stated there is a ‘concrete chance’ of the move coming to fruition in the coming weeks. Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said:

“They are still trying, and the negotiation is active. The player is keen on the move, so I think there is a chance, a concrete chance, to see Marc Guehi join Newcastle this summer. So I think it's going to be interesting to see what happens. But Newcastle's confidence in getting Guehi is still high."

Jarrod Bowen Remains on Newcastle’s Shortlist

Winger would cost around £100m

Close

In terms of attacking reinforcements, Newcastle have West Ham United ace Jarrod Bowen in their sights. Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that, although the club are not prioritising that position, the Englishman remains on their radar.

Leominster-born Bowen, 27, caught the eye of Newcastle chiefs on the back of his fruitful season with the Hammers last time out after he plundered a career-best return of 20 goals and 10 assists in 2023/24.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bowen has scored 115 goals and notched 54 assists in his 341-game career.

What also may deter Newcastle from lodging a proposal to the east Londoners is Bowen’s hefty price tag, with GIVEMESPORT sources confirming that he could cost in the region of £100 million.

All statistics per WhoScored