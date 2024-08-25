Newcastle United are reportedly considering a move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin during the final days of the transfer window.

The North East club have had a relatively quiet summer so far with just a handful of new additions, including forward William Osula from Sheffield United. However, they have also made a number of sales in order to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Having seen his side get the season underway with a narrow 1-0 win over newly-promoted Southampton last week, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has been in the market for further reinforcements ahead of the August 30 deadline.

Magpies Remain Interested in Calvert-Lewin

Howe could profit from striker's contract situation

Newcastle are still in the race to sign Calvert-Lewin from Everton this summer, according to reports. They have been heavily linked with the striker, who has been described as 'outstanding' by Toffees chief Sean Dyche, although a move is so far yet to come to fruition.

TBR Football claim Newcastle are still interested in signing the 27-year-old, and are weighing up a fresh approach before the fast-approaching deadline. Howe is rumoured to be a big fan of the striker, who has impressed at Goodison Park in recent years, despite injury problems.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin 2023/24 stats for Everton in all competitions Appearances 38 Goals 8 Assists 3 Minutes played 2,630

Calvert-Lewin came through the ranks at Sheffield United, and had two loan spells at Stalybridge and Northampton Town before making the step-up to the first team. He joined Everton back in the summer of 2016, and has become an integral member of the squad over the last eight years.

The striker last signed a contract extension with the Toffees back in 2020, but he has entered the final 12 months of a five-year agreement worth £100,000-per-week. Calvert-Lewin will be out of contract in the summer of 2025, which means Everton could look to cash in before the transfer deadline in order to avoid losing him for nothing at the end of the season.

Newcastle Miss Out on Landing Gonzalez

Fiorentina man on course to join Juventus

In a blow to Newcastle, rumoured attacking target Nico Gonzalez is closing in on a move to Serie A giants Juventus. The Magpies have been linked with the 26-year-old throughout the summer, but he now appears to be heading elsewhere.

Gonzalez signed for Fiorentina from German side Stuttgart back in 2021, and he remains under contract until 2028. However, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, he is undergoing medical tests with Juventus ahead of a switch.

It has been reported a deal worth in the region of £32million has been agreed between both Italian clubs. Over the course of three years, the right-winger has scored 38 goals in a little over 120 appearances for Fiorentina across all competitions.

Gonzalez is an Argentina international, and he made his senior debut back in 2019 under current head coach Lionel Scaloni. He has now amassed close to 40 caps for his country, and scored five goals in that time. He was also part of the Argentina squad to win the Copa America earlier this summer.

