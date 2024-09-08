Newcastle United are weighing up a January move for Manchester United winger Antony, according to reports this week.

It was a quiet summer for Eddie Howe’s side in the transfer market as just a handful of new additions were made. Lewis Hall joined on a permanent deal from Chelsea after an initial loan, while Odysseas Vlachodimos, William Osula, Lloyd Kelly and John Ruddy make up the remaining incomings.

The Magpies did attempt to sign Crystal Palace central defender Marc Guehi, who was a standout performer for England at Euro 2024. However, they failed to agree a fee with the London club, so the 24-year-old stayed put.

Newcastle Consider Man Utd Winger Antony

He has played just one minute for his this season

Despite Howe’s desire to strengthen his defensive ranks in the summer, it is in attack where Newcastle could look to sign reinforcements in January. That’s according to CaughtOffside, who claim United’s Antony is a target for the North East club.

The article states Newcastle have been eager to sign a winger for some time, and they are now weighing up a move for the Brazilian in the next transfer window. This could, however, depend on whether they are successful in their pursuit of Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga.

It has also been claimed United would be willing to accept a fee in the region of £40million to offload Antony, who earns around £200k-a-week at Old Trafford, despite the fact they signed him for £80million from Ajax back in 2022. The 24-year-old is under contract at Old Trafford until at least 2027, with the option of a further year.

Antony 2023/24 stats for Man Utd across all competitions Stat: Appearances 38 Goals 3 Assists 2 Minutes played 1,910

Antony began his career in his homeland with Sao Paulo before he moved to the Netherlands in 2020 to join Ajax. Two years later, he became United’s second most expensive arrival, behind midfielder Paul Pogba.

Newcastle Join Bryan Mbeumo Race

He is wanted by clubs across the Premier League

Another potential alternative to Elanga is Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, although any deal for the winger would not be straightforward. According to HITC, the Magpies are one of a number of Premier League clubs monitoring the 25-year-old’s progress in London.

The article claims Mbeumo is in no rush to sign a contract extension at Brentford, and he could become one of the most coveted wingers in the league should he choose to depart in the upcoming transfer windows. Newcastle have been named as a potential destination, but they would face a significant task fending off competition from the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Mbeumo is a Cameroon international, and he made his debut back in 2022. He now has 16 caps and four goals to his name for the national side. At club level, he is a product of the Troyes academy, and he completed a move to Brentford back in 2019.

The winger last signed a contract extension at the Gtech Community Stadium back in 2022, and his current deal runs until the summer of 2026 with the option of a further year.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.