Highlights Newcastle United are considering a fresh bid for Burnley's James Trafford.

Magpies have had a £16million bid rejected already during the transfer window.

Close to signing Marc Guehi while plotting busy final weeks of the transfer window.

Newcastle United are considering making a fresh offer for Burnley star James Trafford before the transfer deadline, according to talkSPORT.

The Magpies have been linked with a move for the England youth international all summer, and had a £16million bid rejected earlier in the window before turning their attention to alternative targets.

Eddie Howe has added John Ruddy on a free transfer from Birmingham City while Odysseas Vlachodimos joined from Nottingham Forest in a £20million deal, adding to current options Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka for the upcoming season.

Newcastle Consider New James Trafford Bid

Dubravka expected to leave before deadline

Despite having four first-team goalkeepers on the books at St James' Park currently, talkSPORT report that Toon chiefs are considering making another move for the England Under-21 shot-stopper before the window shuts on August 30th.

Trafford, whose performances for Burnley last season were described as 'sensational', made 28 appearances in the Premier League during the 2023/24 campaign but conceded a lofty 62 goals before being dropped from the side. It was too late for the Clarets though, as they suffered relegation back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

James Trafford Premier League stats 2023/24 Games 28 Goals conceded 62 xGC 49.4

But Trafford's reputation is still high after his performances for the England Under-21's during the European Championships in 2022, where he was the penalty hero as they Three Lions youngsters lifted the trophy under Lee Carsley.

It's also believed that Dubravka will leave the club for more guaranteed first-team minutes, with the vast majority of his game time coming last season for the Magpies after Pope suffered a serious shoulder injury.

Newcastle to Close Deal for Marc Guehi in Days

Crystal Palace want fee in excess of £60m

While Newcastle consider a fresh offer for Trafford, they are closing in on their first major transfer arrival of the summer in Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi.

The two clubs have been in talks about a deal worth in excess of £60million, with The Telegraph reporting that a deal is on course to be announced before the end of the week.

So far the only outfield player for the first-team to have joined is Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer from Bournemouth, but speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the club are plotting a busy final few weeks of the transfer window.

The club are set to complete a deal for Sheffield United youngster William Osula with a deal worth an initial £10million plus £5million in add-ons agreed, with the player undergoing a medical already.

Howe's side will open their Premier League campaign against Southampton on August 17th at St James' Park.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.