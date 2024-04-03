Highlights Giles seen as top choice to succeed Ashworth, given his experience in unearthing young talent and working on a tight budget.

Newcastle United are looking at Brentford director of football Phil Giles to be a worthy successor for the departing Dan Ashworth and journalist Ben Jacobs explained to GIVEMESPORT why the 48-year-old could be the best stylistic fit at St James' Park.

Ashworth is most likely to join Manchester United and was placed on gardening leave by his current employers after informing them of his wish to head to Old Trafford, and now they have the difficult task of finding the ideal replacement amid their search of European football.

The upcoming summer transfer window promises to be a busy one for the Tyneside outfit, with Financial Fair Play tightening their spending, but replacing Ashworth – who spent just less than two years at the club – is arguably their most important task.

Newcastle Considering Array of Options

A series of underwhelming results have placed Newcastle in a sticky situation this season with qualification for the Champions League for the second time on the bounce now firmly out of the picture. The club’s hierarchy must ensure that the heavy blow of Ashworth’s departure does not dampen their evident progression and, as such, bringing in a replacement of a similar calibre is high on their priority list.

And according to i News, Giles has emerged as a potential candidate to replace Ashworth on Tyneside and is respected within footballing circles for the ‘outstanding’ job he has done at Brentford, while Paul Mitchell, now a free agent after leaving Monaco and Tiago Pinto, formerly Roma’s director of football, after working within FFP constraints in the Serie A, are also on their shortlist.

And the fact that Giles is a Magpies fan boosts their chance of striking a deal with Brentford for his services. Coined as “The Man Who Helped Build Brentford FC”, Giles has been with the capital club since 2015 as he first served as their sporting director for seven years before becoming their director of sport in 2022.

The 48-year-old has enjoyed a successful stint at the Gtech Community Stadium over the years, but an offer to serve his boyhood club, Newcastle, could be too tempting. That said, however, the club do have other options they are exploring.

A more recent report from i News has revealed that former Newcastle player Hugo Viana, who is currently making a name for himself at Sporting CP, is an emerging candidate. The report adds that former AC Milan technical director Paolo Maldini, who is a widespread footballing icon, is also a name among a list of potential Ashworth successors.

Jacobs – Phil Giles is a Similar Profile to Dan Ashworth

Jacobs suggested that Newcastle will be vying for a replacement who is similar in profile to the departing Ashworth – and Giles fits that bill. Ashworth, who arrived from Brighton & Hove Albion, has showcased his ability to nimbly work around financial constraints.

And considering Newcastle’s current financial situation, the respected journalist insisted that his successor will be working on a shoestring for a couple of years and, given Brentford and Giles’ track record of unearthing young talent and climbing up the English football pyramid, the Bees man could be the perfect choice. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said:

“I think that Newcastle will want somebody relatively similar in profile to Dan Ashworth, which is why, for example, Phil Giles was considered at Brentford. You know, they got Ashworth from Brighton, and he's used to working in a model, and he's used to on unearthing young talent. And to an extent, he's used to working on a reasonably tight budget. “And because of Newcastle's financial situation and the fact that they may get no European football, but they're certainly not going to get Champions League football again, whoever comes in is going to inherit not PIF big bucks, but constraints. And it may take a season or two, if not more, in order to navigate those kinds of constraints.”

Newcastle Make Inroads On Botman Replacement

The Magpies were recently hit with a massive injury blow as Sven Botman, their first-choice centre-back, could spend an extended period on the side lines – up to nine months – after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in Newcastle’s FA Cup quarter-final loss to Manchester City.

And while Howe and Co. will be forced to settle with their current roster for the rest of the season, this summer could mark an opportunity to find a replacement for the injured Dutchman – and the club have already scouted Atalanta’s Giorgio Scalvini, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

Giorgio Scalvini's 23/24 League Statistics vs Sven Botman Player Scalvini Botman Appearances 26(1) 15(2) Pass Success Rate (%) 81.1 90.5 Aerials Won Per Game 2.6 2 Tackles Per Game 1.8 1.2 Interceptions Per Game 1.9 0.5 Overall Rating 6.94 6.58

Newcastle are long-term admirers of the young centre-back, described as ‘class’ by current boss Gina Piero Gasperini, and were alongside the Premier League trio of Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur as the litany of clubs who were keeping a close eye on him last year.

Scalvini’s signature could come at a hefty price, however, all things considered. His £9,200-per-week contract runs until the summer of 2028, meaning any would-be buyers – Newcastle included – will have to be prepared for some stern negotiating in order to strike a deal with the Serie A outfit.