Newcastle United will feel out the loan potential of Ansu Fati as they explore options for the summer transfer market.

There is a desire to add new dynamism to their attack from wide areas for next season but the club continue to be wary of the prices they will be asked to pay for exciting stars.

Newcastle are considered to be the richest club in English football given their Saudi ownership and they have been cautious so far about their levels of spending.

The careful profiling of players has been very evident as Eddie Howe has managed the squad evolution brilliantly over the past 15 months, turning them from relegation candidates to European football contenders.

What is Ansu Fati's situation at Barcelona?

Fati has been linked with Newcastle before, along with Manchester United, Liverpool, and Arsenal but for all those clubs he has seemed a gamble on a permanent deal. The 20-year-old Spain international has started 11 games in La Liga this season and has an overall record of seven goals and three assists from 41 appearances, as per Transfermarkt.

He has an £846million release clause written into his contract but offers of £50million would likely be considered this summer, as Barcelona need to sell a couple of big names in order to be able to buy players in the summer and Ansu is a player that could be used for that. The problem is that even at that figure, his recent injury record is off-putting.

It is understood Fati does not have a desire himself to seek a move but now there are whispers that a loan move might become an option if there are no takers by the time we get towards the start of the 2023/24 season. And with that in mind he could become more intriguing.

Are Newcastle looking at other ins and outs?

Newcastle will consider offers for Allan Saint-Maximin this summer as they look to level-up their attack and even Miguel Almiron’s role in the side could yet become a surprise situation in the spotlight as this team seeks to become an established force in the European conversation.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby, Marcus Thuram of Borussia Monchengladbach and Leicester City’s James Maddison have all been linked with Newcastle - while another Leicester player, Harvey Barnes, is also of interest. It is likely they also look at whether the Ansu situation could become an option if it works financially.

In October 2021 Fati signed a contract until 2027, which includes an option of a further two years. Injuries have severely hampered his progress since the 2020/21 season but he has been explosive for Barcelona at times when he has been fit and in form.