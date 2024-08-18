Newcastle United will continue talks with Crystal Palace next week over a deal for defender Marc Guehi, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Eddie Howe has made just a handful of additions this summer, with Lloyd Kelly one of the few defensive reinforcements so far following his arrival on a free transfer from Bournemouth. 19-year-old left back Lewis Hall has also joined from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Widespread reports and links to potential targets suggest the Magpies boss is eager to significantly bolster his back line for the 2024/25 season. Newcastle finished seventh in the league standings last term, and outside any European places.

Newcastle Talks for Marc Guehi Continue

The Palace defender impressed at Euro 2024

Arguably, the biggest name Newcastle have been linked with this summer is Palace’s Guehi. However, a deal doesn’t appear to be progressing, and they could walk away all together if a fee cannot be agreed sooner rather than later.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, writing in his Daily Briefing, the Magpies are yet to withdraw their interest, and they still want to sign the England international. It has been claimed talks will continue next week as they look to find a way to get a deal over the line...

"There’s still no agreement between Newcastle and Crystal Palace over Marc Guehi, the reports are accurate. Newcastle still want to sign Guehi but there’s still no agreement and so this week talks will continue to understand if they can find a way or not. In case Guehi stays, Palace have prepared new deal proposal for him."

However, Romano does note that Palace are preparing for the possibility that Guehi remains at Selhurst Park. While the 24-year-old has two years remaining on his current deal, a new contract proposal is being readied should talks with Newcastle completely collapse.

Marc Guehi 2023/24 stats for Crystal Palace in all competitions Stat: Appearances 29 Goals 0 Assists 1 Minutes played 2,254

Guehi is a product of Chelsea’s academy, and he made two senior appearances for the London club before he completed a switch to Palace in 2021. Prior to that, he spent two seasons on loan in the Championship at Swansea City, but it is only recently he has truly caught the headlines as he was one of England’s standout performers at Euro 2024.

Liverpool Set Asking Price for Newcastle Target

Joe Gomez was absent from the Reds’ squad on Saturday

A potential alternative for Newcastle should they fail to land their primary target is Liverpool’s Joe Gomez. The North East club had been linked with the 27-year-old earlier in the summer as part of a proposed deal involving Anthony Gordon, but a move collapsed in the early stages of discussions.

Now, Gomez’s future has been called into question once again as he was absent from Arne Slot’s squad for Liverpool’s opening Premier League game against Ipswich Town on Saturday. It has since emerged the defender is considering his transfer options ahead of the deadline this month.

According to CaughtOffside, the Merseyside club have set an asking price of €35-40million for Gomez this summer. The report names Newcastle, Aston Villa, Fulham and even Bayern Munich as potential destinations for the player.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.