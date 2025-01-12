Newcastle are reportedly plotting a swoop for Aston Villa target, Donyell Malen, with the player nearing an exit from Borussia Dortmund this winter transfer window, as per Christian Falk.

Malen’s future in Germany has been a subject of speculation, and the Villans currently remain purported front-runners in the race. However, negotiations have ultimately stalled over transfer fees, and the door could be open for the Magpies to hijack the deal. Eddie Howe reportedly prefers an alternative for the meantime though, and a move for the Borussia Dortmund man would likely rely on Newcastle missing out on their other targets.

Malen a Transfer Target for Newcastle this January

Aston Villa still far from Dortmund's valuation

Via his Fact Files, Falk noted that Newcastle's interest in landing the "dangerous" Malen this month remains very real, though a move to Tyneside for the Dutchman would rely on the club losing out on alternative forward options and Villa failing to close the deal themselves. He wrote:

"Newcastle United also have Donyell Malen on their shortlist. "Newcastle have made their interest in the player clear to Dortmund. That said, the Magpies currently have another candidate from within the Premier League ahead of the 25-year-old on their list. Should this option not work out for Eddie Howe’s side, Newcastle will look to officially enter the transfer poker for Malen’s signature and would be immediately prepared to improve on Aston Villa’s offer. The Villans recently upped their bid of €18m, but they’re still too far away from the €30m Dortmund are looking for. If negotiations between the two clubs drag on, Newcastle’s chances of making the deal will only increase."

Donyell Malen's 2024/25 Bundesliga statistics Appearances 14 Minutes Played 614 Goals 3 Expected Goals 2.9 Shots per 90 2.79 Key Passes per 90 0.15

Howe's men have enjoyed some excellent form as of late, with seven wins on the trot across all competitions. After a rather rocky start, it seems they are back in firm contention for European qualification from the Premier League, though the team's English custodian may feel he needs some added depth to complete the job.

A long-term injury to Callum Wilson has forced a reliance on Aleksander Isak, and so the addition of a new forward could help balance the minutes at St. James' Park. As per Falk, Newcastle's priority target for such a role is an unnamed Premier League player, who would be preferred over Malen's acquisition, though the 25-year-old is another option, should the ideal transfer fail to materialize.

In any case, Newcastle may need to act quickly, however. GIVEMESPORT sources have previously learned that Malen would be open to move to Aston Villa, and Florian Plettenberg recently confirmed that the midlands-based outfit had improved their current offer as well.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 12/01/2025