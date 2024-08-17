Newcastle United are struggling to strike a deal with Crystal Palace for central defender Marc Guehi and, according to journalist Graeme Bailey, Eddie Howe and co could shift their focus onto Palace targets Trevoh Chalobah and Maxence Lacroix as a result.

So far this summer, the former Bournemouth chief has welcomed the likes of Lewis Hall, Odysseas Vlachodimos and William Osula while Lloyd Kelly, a free agent, has bolstered their options in the heart of the back line.

Despite the addition of Lloyd Kelly, Guehi, who shone for England at Euro 2024 and has skippered the Eagles on a number of occasions, is still on the Magpies’ radar as they look to re-assert themselves as a team capable of qualifying for the Champions League.

Newcastle Admire Chalobah and Lacroix

Magpies looking at Guehi alternatives

In a transfer saga that has spanned over a large part of the summer, Newcastle’s fourth proposal for ex-Chelsea prospect Guehi has been snubbed – leaving those at St. James’ Park stunned, GIVEMESPORT sources have recently revealed.

Newcastle’s latest offer, a club-record bid of £65 million, was turned down by Steve Parish and, as a result, the club are now looking at alternatives to the England international..

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), journalist Bailey suggested that, in the wake of Newcastle’s fourth bid being rejected, AC Milan’s Malick Thiaw remains on their shortlist, but a move for the Frenchman may not be feasible. More interestingly, however, the transfer insider suggested that Chelsea star Trevoh Chalobah and Wolfsburg's Maxence Lacroix, a duo of players Palace have earmarked as potential Guehi replacements, are also on the radar of Howe and his entourage.

Chalobah would be a brilliant pick-up by the Magpies given that, although he is deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge, he boasts experience in England’s top flight – 58 outings to be precise.

Elsewhere, Lacroix has been a regular fixture in VfL Wolfsburg’s back four since joining in the summer of 2020. In 2023/24 alone, the Frenchman amassed 2,665 minutes of action across all competitions. He previously played under Palace boss Glasner, and was described as "outrageous" for his performances.

Guehi, Chalobah, Lacroix - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Guehi Chalobah Lacroix Minutes 2,023 951 2,365 Goals/Assists 0/1 1/0 4/1 Pass success rate (%) 87.2 89.6 85.2 Tackles per game 1.1 1.2 1.7 Interceptions per game 0.7 0.6 0.9 Clearances per game 3.5 3.8 4.1 Overall rating 6.55 6.74 6.71

Dominic Calvert-Lewin Admired by Newcastle Chiefs

Striker valued at £40m by Everton

Despite boasting one of the English top division’s top strikers, Alexander Isak, Newcastle have not ruled out signing another frontman with the back-up for the enigmatic Swedish international not overly fruitful.

As a result, journalist Graeme Bailey has suggested that Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s future may not lie at Goodison Park past the summer transfer window amid interest from northeast outfit, Newcastle.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In his 213-game Premier League career, Calvert-Lewin has notched 54 goals and 14 assists.

Linked with Howe and his entourage earlier in the window, reports suggested that a move failed to come to fruition after Everton’s £40 million asking price was deemed too lofty by his would-be buyers.

Contracted with his current employers until next summer, Sean Dyche and his team could be tempted to cash in on his services in the coming weeks to avoid losing him on a free, leaving the door ajar for Newcastle to swoop in.

All statistics per WhoScored