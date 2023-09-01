Newcastle United are now eyeing up a move to bring Eric Dier to the club, with Italian journalist Rudy Galetti revealing to GIVEMESPORT what it would take for the Magpies to sign the English international.

Eddie Howe has enjoyed a successful summer transfer window, but could Newcastle be about to snatch one more bargain before tonight's deadline?

Newcastle United transfer news - Eric Dier

It's clear Dier's situation is up in the air, after the defender-midfielder hybrid was frozen out of the side by new boss Ange Postecoglou upon arrival. But with just hours of the summer window remaining, the Cheltenham-born star has struggled to secure a move.

Burnley had reportedly chanced their arm with a loan proposal, but it was quickly laughed off by Tottenham, who hold hopes of securing a fee for Dier's signature. The story claims that Dier does want to leave Spurs, but would prefer to do so at the end of his deal next summer - something that Tottenham don't seem too keen to entertain, unless he signs a contract extension. It's a developing situation that Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge had informed GIVEMESPORT about, but it doesn't appear to have shifted the needle for Spurs.

And as a result, the 49-cap England international could be on the move before tonight's 11pm deadline.

Saudi Pro League signings from Premier League Summer 2023 Player From To Riyad Mahrez Man City Al-Ahli Allan Saint Maximin Newcastle Al-Ahli Edouard Mendy Chelsea Al-Ahli Roberto Firmino Liverpool Al-Ahli Ali Al-Zaqan Man City Al-Riyadh Fabinho Liverpool Al-Ittihad N'Golo Kante Chelsea Al-Ittihad Ruben Neves Wolves Al-Hilal Alexandar Mitrovic Fulham Al-Hilal Kalidou Koulibaly Chelsea Al-Hilal Jordan Henderson Liverpool Al-Ettifaq

What has Rudy Galetti said about Eric Dier and Newcastle United?

When asked about the likelihood of Dier joining Newcastle, Italian journalist Galetti revealed a deal could be completed later in the day.

On the current state of play at St. James' Park, Galetti said: “One name, above all, for Newcastle in this moment is Dier from Tottenham.

"The centre back, as we know has a contract with the Spurs that is expiring next year and the Magpies identified him as a possible reinforcement for the defence.

“On the Tottenham player, there is also Bayern Munich who are really interested in him and they consider Dier one of the possible solutions to replace Benjamin Pavard, who joined Inter Milan two days ago.

“So both Newcastle and Bayern Munich are on his track, and are well informed about the situation of Dier, so it cannot be excluded that in the next hours, they will make a concrete move for the centre back.”

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Newcastle United?

Following the completion of the transfer window, attention for Howe and Co. will switch towards the weekend clash against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Newcastle still boast just one victory so far this season, having thrown away a single-goal advantage against 10-man Liverpool last Sunday.

That's something Howe will be keen to amend against the high-flying Seagulls, but only time will provide an answer as to whether Dier is in the Magpies squad for the fixture or not.