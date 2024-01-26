Highlights Newcastle United's financial restrictions have prevented them from making any additions to their squad in the January transfer window.

Captain Jamaal Lascelles could potentially leave the club, with Turkish side Besiktas mentioned as a potential suitor.

Lascelles has six months left on his contract at St. James' Park and Newcastle could decide to cash in on him this month.

Newcastle United could still look to finalise some deals during the final week of the window, including a move for captain Jamaal Lascelles, transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

It's been a frustrating January for the Magpies, who have been hamstrung by financial restrictions and therefore haven't been able to make any additions to their threadbare squad. Departures have been mooted as a way for them to raise funds, with Lascelles the latest Newcastle player to be touted for a move away from St. James' Park.

And with the deadline now in sight, transfer insider Jones expects there to be some movement at Newcastle before the window closes for business.

Newcastle fighting off departures to key players

Eddie Howe will no doubt be counting the days down until the transfer window shuts, given the frustrations he's had so far this month. Newcastle had looked like they were in pole position to sign Manchester City outcast Kalvin Phillips, but having failed to agree a deal with the Premier League champions, the midfielder was free to complete a switch to West Ham United instead.

Bad news for the Magpies, who are competing with West Ham for European qualification, but also because Newcastle could still lose plenty of important players before Thursday's deadline. Miguel Almiron is one player who has been tipped to leave St. James' Park, despite being one of the club's most-used stars this season.

While Kieran Trippier had been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich, before the German giants decided to end their pursuit. But elsewhere, it's been suggested Newcastle could be about to lose their club captain.

Jamaal Lascelles - Newcastle United Stats Matches 247 Goals 15 Assists 4 Yellow Cards 40 Red Cards 1 All stats via Transfermarkt

Lascelles mentioned among possible Newcastle departures

With just six months left on his contract, it's easy to see why Newcastle might be tempted to cash in on Lascelles. The centre-back has played regularly this season, but only because of injuries to players elsewhere in the squad, with the Englishman most likely looking at life after Newcastle.

Turkish club Besiktas are one side mentioned as a potential suitor for Lascelles, with reports claiming officials from each side had met to negotiate a deal. Despite this, Howe remained steadfast in his approach to answering questions about the defender, insisting he remains a part of his plans:

"I can tell you absolutely nothing. That’s one I’ve got no idea where that has come from. Jamaal is a big part of what we’re doing," Howe told reporters.

But with just days of the window left to go, there is still talk about Lascelles moving on this month.

Related 'Sources at Newcastle indicate' PIF are still backing Eddie Howe Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has recently come under pressure following disappointing results at St. James' Park.

When quizzed about the situation at St. James' Park, transfer insider Jones admitted plenty could still happen with Newcastle, hinting key decisions hadn't yet been made. Pointing towards Lascelles as a possible departure, the reliable reporter questioned whether the 30-year-old would still be at Newcastle beyond next week's deadline.

On the current state of play at Newcastle with Lascelles, Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I’ve heard that Jamaal Lascelles, there are some doubts around him and he could even end up being made available. So if all those players are genuinely being made available, it feels to me like Newcastle still intend to do something in the market. So I think he's one to look out for sure. “I mean, Morgan Gibbs-White, feels like a really nice fit for the project. But I think the value that he'll hold for Nottingham Forest at the moment will mean that he's priced out of a January transfer. I'm not sure they could go and do something quite that significant.”

Nervy ending to window with Wilson latest linked to move

As if the aforementioned players potentially leaving wasn't enough to make Newcastle fans sweat, chatter about Callum Wilson leaving the club has also started to pick up. It's been suggested a fee of £18 million is being banded around, with clubs across England's top flight understandably on high alert to the prospect of signing the striker.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal have all been mooted as possible suitors, even though those three clubs have struggled with financial restrictions themselves throughout January. While only time will tell whether Wilson stays at Newcastle or departs for pastures news in January, it's clear losing him would be a major blow for their European hopes.

Newcastle will resume Premier League action next week six points off sixth-placed West Ham United, with a daunting clash against Aston Villa at Villa Park. Defeat there could see the Magpies slip even further out of contention, meaning keeping hold of their top talent is imperative in this window.