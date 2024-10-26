Newcastle United could be in the race to sign in-form Barcelona winger Raphinha, according to former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson.

Raphinha has enjoyed an exceptional start to the new season, scoring 9 goals in 13 games across all competitions for the Catalan giants, including a spectacular hat-trick against Bayern Munich in the Champions League in midweek. Newcastle were said to be interested in the Brazilian in the summer, when he was somewhat out of favour at the Camp Nou, although given how prominent a role he's playing under new boss Hansi Flick, a departure appears unlikely now.

However, former Leeds goalkeeper Robinson has revealed that he's 'heard whispers' of a potential Premier League return for the 27-year-old, backing the Magpies to reignite their interest and finally land the player.

Newcastle Could Move for Raphinha

"I've heard whispers"

Leaving Leeds in 2022 after an impressive spell in West Yorkshire, Raphinha signed for Barcelona in a deal worth up to £55 million with add-ons. Experiencing mixed campaigns in his first two years in Catalonia, the Brazil international has exploded into life this term, and has been dubbed 'the best player on the planet' at the moment.

Deployed as a number ten or on the left most frequently under Flick, alongside the likes of Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski, the former Rennes man has lit up La Liga this season, and finally looks to have settled in Spain. However, speculation about his future continues to linger, and Robinson believes a return to English football could still be on the cards.

Speaking on the latest edition of Football Insider's Inside Track podcast, the ex-Tottenham shot-stopper backed Newcastle to be in the conversation regarding signing Raphinha:

"I saw what he can do at Leeds and I’ve heard whispers of a Premier League return. I think that’s a summer move. He’s a player who will attract Premier League interest. He’s 27 years old and he’s still got a lot of football left, he’s spent two years at Barcelona now and let’s not forget his caps for Brazil. The main thing I see with Raphina is how hard-working he is and his work ethic off the ball. He’s got quality on the ball, with his vision and his delivery and quality in the final third. But he’s got that edge, he’s not afraid to put his foot in. He’s a player who can enhance Newcastle’s starting XI without a shadow of a doubt."

Raphinha La Liga Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 10 Goals 5 Assists 5 Shots Per 90 3.53 Key Passes Per 90 3.96 Successful Take-ons Per 90 1.54

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 26/10/2024