After conducting some underwhelming business in the summer transfer window, and a relatively slow start to the 2024-25 Premier League season, Newcastle United should be gearing up to pursue some bigger names in January if they want to keep their hopes of European qualification alive.

Heading into the second international break of the season, the Magpies sit in seventh place in the league table with 12 points, two points off that final Champions League position in fourth, currently held by Chelsea.

But, with three draws to their name, two of which have come against teams in the bottom half of the table, and only eight goals scored they need to bolster their attacking options.

They have been linked with Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane, who is out of contract next summer, but with Liverpool, Arsenal and Barcelona all reportedly keeping close tabs on the 28-year-old's situation, Newcastle should step up their pursuit and look to try and get a deal over the line as soon as possible.

Linked to Two-Time Premier League Champion

Leroy Sane's contract expires next summer

Sane's time at Bayern Munich may be reaching its conclusion, with the winger out of contract next summer, along with the likes of Joshua Kimmich and Alphonso Davies.

According to a report from CaughtOffside, the German outfit has reportedly offered the 28-year-old a new deal to remain with the club, but this new deal requires Sane to take a significant pay cut - something he is unhappy about doing.

As such, this could force his decision on what he wants to do in the future, whilst simultaneously boosting other clubs' hopes of securing his services, especially if they are able to sign him on a free transfer.

Facing stiff competition for his signature, though, Newcastle should look to act sooner rather than later if they are to acquire a proven winner in both the Premier League and abroad.

Leroy Sane - League Career Statistics Club Matches Played Minutes Played Goals Assists Schalke 04 47 2,939 11 6 Manchester City 90 6,079 25 27 Bayern Munich 125 7,962 29 34

In his last seven seasons in club football, Sane has won five league titles: two with Manchester City, and three with Bayern. He has also helped City to an FA Cup, two League Cups, and two Community Shields, with him also winning the PFA Young Player of the Year award in 2018 after a 2017-18 campaign in which he recorded 10 goals and 15 assists, and is still so far the only German player to do so.

A serial winner, who also has two German Super Cups, a UEFA Supercup and a FIFA Club World Cup title to his name, Sane is a player who could certainly help a team looking to make that jump and unlock the next gear of performance.

With Newcastle aiming to return to the Champions League after a 2023-24 campaign where they failed to qualify for Europe entirely, the German would be a huge boost to their chances this season if they can bring him in during the mid-season window.

Despite making just four appearances off the bench in all competitions this season with Bayern, Sane has the chance to compete for what Newcastle can't this year - a Champions League title, so luring him away in January may be a difficult feat.

Gordon's Perfect Partner

Could become a devastating one-two punch on opposite flanks

Anthony Gordon looks set to stay with Newcastle for the long-term, with him penning a fresh new contract imminently. But, if he is to help bring the team success, he is going to need a dynamic attacking partner on the opposite wing, and Sane fits that mould perfectly.

Having spent the majority of his career being deployed on the right flank, Sane coming into the team would give natural balance and more attacking flair. Newcastle like to play forward-attacking football starting from the back, and have relied on Jacob Murphy of late - who has registered two assists in the league so far - to occupy that right-hand side.

With the uncertainty surrounding Miguel Almiron's future with the club, having an elite-calibre winger who can also boost the depth in that position is a huge plus for the Magpies.

Amid an injury to last season's top goal scorer, Alexander Isak, Gordon has found himself having to lead the line up front, which has seen Harvey Barnes take over the left flank. However, the 23-year-old is much more confident - and impactful - when cutting in from the left-hand side, as evidenced by his 7.31 rating when playing on the left, compared to his 6.68 rating when playing centrally.

With Isak and Gordon providing a combined 32 goals last season, should Newcastle be able to add Sane to the mix, they would form one of the league's most devastating front threes, taking Howe's side to another level.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, FB Ref, and WhoScored.com, and are accurate as of 08/10/2024.