Highlights Bruno Guimaraes could be sold by Newcastle United this summer due to financial constraints, drawing interest from top clubs.

The Brazilian midfielder's contract includes a release clause of £100 million, making his future uncertain amid transfer rumors.

Despite Newcastle's desire to keep Guimaraes, potential suitors like Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool are closely monitoring his situation.

Newcastle United having to sell a big star this summer, particularly Bruno Guimaraes, has become ‘a possibility’ at St James’ Park, Fabrizio Romano has written in his CaughtOffside Daily Briefing, thanks to the club's well-known financial restraints.

With Manchester United, Arsenal and Paris-Saint Germain all interested, the Tyneside outfit forked out £35 million for the Brazilian’s signature in January 2022, and he has since emerged as one of their key players – and also their highest-valued.

In 98 games for the Magpies, he has notched 13 goals and assists apiece – but his importance transcends just his goalscoring ability. Guimaraes, who now pockets a healthy £160,000-per-week, is under contract at his current employers until 2028 after signing an extension earlier this campaign.

Bruno Guimaraes Could Be on Chopping Block

Has a release clause of £100 million

As they look to regain their spot as Champions League regulars in years to come, the Magpies are eager to keep hold of their brightest talents beyond the impending transfer period, but their hands may be forced in order to adhere to the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability (PSR) rules.

Writing in his Daily Briefing, the well-informed Romano suggested that this summer is an important one for Newcastle given their financial restraints. To make matters worse, Guimaraes could be a player heading out the St James' Park exit doors thanks to boasting a release clause in his contract.

“It’s also a possibility for Newcastle to sell one big star this summer too. It will depend on the final verdict about Financial Fair Play but it’s a possibility, from what I’m told. "Newcastle would love to keep all their stars but some of them, like Bruno Guimaraes, have a release clause, so it’s going to be time to follow those ones in the summer. I’m sure they want to add also some players to their squad in different positions, so it’s not only about the outgoings.”

Ideally, Howe and his entourage would stand firm when clubs attempt to test their resolve in the summer months. But his release clause, worth £100 million, complicates matters with clubs being able to trigger it at a moment's notice.

Finding the perfect replacement for the former Lyon midfielder will prove an onerous task, however, with his wide skill set: precise passing, ability to dribble and tackling acumen somewhat irreplaceable.

Bruno Guiamares 23/24 Premier League Stats vs Newcastle Squad Metric (per 90) Output Squad Rank Minutes 2,459 2nd Key Passes 1.5 2nd Dribbles 1.8 1st Tackles 2.2 2nd Interceptions 0.9 =4th Overall Rating 7.17 2nd

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bruno Guimaraes' £35 million deal is only the fifth-most expensive of the PIF era, with Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes, Sandro Tonali and Alexander Isak all costing more.

Bruno Guimaraes Eyed by Host of Premier League Clubs

Howe: 'We see his long-term future here'

Thanks to the high-profile nature of the Brazilian and with Newcastle’s financial situation well-known among Premier League sides, there are many that are looking to pounce on the feasibility of a Guimaraes deal this summer. Though, previously, Howe has insisted that he and the club's boardroom bosses see the Brazil international sticking around for the foreseeable future, as reported by The Telegraph.

“Naturally I’m going to say he can. We see his long-term future here. But this is football, it’s unpredictable and you can never make promises on that side.”

According to a report, the 26-year-old is set to be at the centre of a ‘huge transfer battle’ this summer with Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool all monitoring his situation. Manchester City, too, are eager to snare his signature – and have even placed him above the likes of Bayern Munich ace Joshua Kimmich and Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz on their shopping list.

All statistics per WhoScored - correct as of 02/04/2024