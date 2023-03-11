Newcastle United target Mohammed Salisu would be a "good addition" to Eddie Howe's squad, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Salisu has been linked with a move away from Southampton, with reports a cut-price deal could be on the cards, should Saints suffer relegation from the Premier League this season.

Newcastle United transfer news - Mohammed Salisu

According to The Sun, Newcastle are planning to snatch Salisu away from Southampton for a reduced price, if the south coast outfit are relegated from the Premier League.

The report claims Newcastle's hierarchy are impressed by the 23-year-old, who could add much-needed strength in depth to the Newcastle backline.

It's claimed Newcastle are interested in snatching Salisu from Saints if they go down, with a figure of £15 million currently being discussed.

Salisu joined Southampton in the 2020 summer transfer window in a deal worth £10.9 million from Spanish side Real Valladolid (Sky Sports).

The Ghanaian originally put pen to paper on a four-year deal with Southampton, but Salisu is now being linked with a switch away from Saint Mary's.

What has Dean Jones said about Salisu joining Newcastle?

Impressed by what he's seen from Salisu in a Southampton shirt, transfer insider Jones tipped the defender to be a success on Tyneside, should he join in the summer.

On the ex-Valladolid centre-back, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Obviously Mohammed Salisu is a player that is being linked and might be a good addition.

"But it will only be a great addition that can come in if Newcastle can reach those Champions League spots.”

Would Salisu be a worthwhile addition for Newcastle?

As Jones alludes to, Newcastle are in the mix for European football, with Howe's side an outside bet to finish inside the top four.

It would be the first time Champions League football has returned to St James' Park since 2003/04, when Sir Bobby Robson was in charge of the Magpies.

However, recent form has put a huge dent in their Champions League ambitions, with Newcastle winless in each of their previous five matches across all competitions - their longest run without a victory this season (Flashscore).

Depending on where Newcastle end up this season will likely determine the level of importance placed on Salisu, should he become a Newcastle player in the summer.

While unlikely to be a marquee signing if Newcastle finish inside the top four, Salisu does have the ability to be a worthwhile addition for Howe and Co., with FBref ranking him inside the top 10 per cent of defenders for interceptions, tackles and blocks.