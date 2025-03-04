Newcastle United could be set to complete the 'crazy idea' of a swap deal between themselves and Juventus this summer - with reports from Italy suggesting that current midfield maestro Sandro Tonali could move to the Turin club, with the Magpies receiving Douglas Luiz and cash in return.

Tonali has been a consistent star for Eddie Howe's men this season, with Champions League aspirations clearly in their sights - but with a potential return to Italy being mooted for the former AC Milan star, that could see Luiz come back to England after time spent at Aston Villa and Manchester City.

Report: 'Crazy Idea' Swap Deal Mooted For Douglas Luiz and Sandro Tonali

Newcastle could benefit financially from a swap between the midfielders

The report by Calciomercato states that Luiz could return to the Premier League after an underwhelming season at Juventus, and although Villa have been mooted to return for their former star, Newcastle are also tipped to make a move for his services. The report adds that, with a €40million (£34million) valuation, Luiz could be on his way back to English shores, and Newcastle are a team to watch out for - though Tonali is also mentioned, with Luiz being a potential makeweight for the Italy international.

A potential swap deal has been 'hypothesised' by Calciomercato, who state that although the deal would not be 'equal', the Italian star wants to return to Serie A, even if he is not pushing to leave the Premier League directly.

The move has been mooted as a 'crazy idea' for Juventus to consider - but if they can raise the cash needed for the move, Tonali's keenness on a return to Italy alongside Luiz being told he can return to the Premier League means that a hypothetical deal could be done if all parties are happy to proceed.

Douglas Luiz's Serie A statistics - Juventus squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 15 =16th Key Passes Per Game 0.9 =7th Tackles Per Game 0.8 =15th Interceptions Per Game 0.1 =18th Match rating 6.42 22nd

The 24-year-old moved to Newcastle at the start of last season after making 95 Serie A appearances for AC Milan, alongside 35 for Brescia, where he came through the youth ranks to make his debut for the Italian national team.

However, after just eight appearances in the top-flight for Newcastle last season, Tonali was banned for 10 months after breaching Italian gambling regulations. He returned to action in August, and has been a major part of Newcastle's revival this season as they currently sit just three points away from the Champions League spots - but if he does return to Serie A to join Juventus, Luiz could form a Brazilian midfield three alongside Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes to form an energetic midfield trio on Tyneside, where he has been called 'world-class'.

Luiz Arrival Would Soften Tonali Exit at Newcastle

The Brazilian has already shown he can do it at Premier League level

Tonali has been excellent for Newcastle in the No.6 role, but Luiz also excelled for Villa in that role as they qualified for Europe's elite club competition via a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League under Unai Emery.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Douglas Luiz has 18 caps for Brazil's national team, though he's failed to score for his country.

Scoring nine goals in the top-flight alone last season, Luiz was one of the Premier League's best players and his move to Juventus certainly came as a surprise, with Villa failing to hold onto one of their stars - though a return to England could bring the best out of the midfielder, and it could be a deal that Newcastle would benefit from.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 04-03-25.

