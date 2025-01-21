Juventus are eyeing a swap move for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali that would see Douglas Luiz head to St James’ Park, according to CalcioMercato.

The Serie A giants are reportedly willing to part ways with Luiz in January and are anticipating interest from Premier League clubs, with Newcastle, Manchester City, and his former club Aston Villa named as potential suitors.

While interest from Man City is thought to be the most concrete at the moment, other options are being assessed as the Brazilian international eyes an early return to England, six months after joining Juventus from Villa.

Since Luiz is likely to leave on loan in January, a swap deal involving Tonali may have to wait until the summer, with talks between the clubs yet to take place.

Sandro Tonali Linked with Juventus

Douglas Luiz swap deal mooted

According to CalcioMercato, Tonali is considered 'important, but not essential' to Eddie Howe’s plans at Newcastle and could be open to a potential return to Italy after the season.

A swap deal involving Tonali and Luiz would be 'logical' for both clubs, given the two midfielders are on contracts of similar length and play in nearly identical positions.

Tonali has been a regular under Howe in recent games, starting Newcastle’s last seven Premier League fixtures and helping the team win six of them.

The Italy international missed a significant portion of his first season at St James’ Park after receiving a ten-month ban for breaching betting regulations, and made his return in September last year.

Luiz, meanwhile, has struggled to settle at Juventus and is being heavily linked with a return to England in January, with Man City emerging as potential suitors.

The 'world-class' Brazilian international has made only three starts for the Bianconeri in all competitions this term, amassing just 474 minutes of action.

Sandro Tonali's Newcastle Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 20 Goals 0 Assists 1 Expected goals 2.5 Goal-creating actions 4 Minutes played 1,281

