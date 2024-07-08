Highlights Newcastle could target wide forward Crysencio Summerville, after missing out on Michael Olise.

Summerville scored 21 goals in 49 appearances for Leeds last season and is a target for Liverpool.

Newcastle are exploring alternatives within their budget after Olise proved too expensive.

Newcastle United are in the market for a creative wide forward this summer, and could now move for Crysencio Summerville after missing out on Michael Olise, journalist has Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT.

Olise opted to join Bayern Munich over a number of Premier League clubs, including the aforementioned Newcastle, as well as Chelsea and Manchester United. The Magpies are still on the hunt for a winger this summer, and are eyeing up a number of alternatives.

Summerville, who scored 21 goals in 49 appearances for Leeds last season and was labelled "unplayable" by Sky Sports pundit Michael Dawson, could be a player the north-east team move for, with Jacobs revealing that he is a player of interest to Eddie Howe and the club's hierarchy. However, Newcastle would face competition from Liverpool for his signature, with the Reds reportedly interested in signing the £35 million rated star.

Jacobs: Newcastle Could Target Summerville

The winger has a number of potential suitors

After remaining at Leeds despite their relegation in May 2023, Summerville enjoyed an incredibly fruitful campaign at Elland Road, contributing to 28 Championship goals, leading the Yorkshire club to the brink of promotion back to the top flight. The Dutchman was rewarded with the division's player of the year award and is now the subject of interest from a number of top clubs.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs has revealed that Newcastle could be one of these potential suitors, with the Magpies exploring the possibility of signing Summerville, who would be attainable within their budget. The journalist said:

"We obviously also know that Newcastle were one of the clubs that approached for Michael Olise, which sort of shows you that they're looking for that wide, creative, minded player. And although the cost of Olise was too high for Newcastle to proceed, there'll be other options on the market that I'm sure Newcastle feel are within their budget. "Crysencio Summerville could be one to watch, although no approach has yet been made to Leeds United."

With Olise having been a concrete target of Newcastle's, a move for Summerville as an alternative would make sense, given the two players' similar profiles. While no substantiated reports linking the 22-year-old Netherlands under-21 international with Newcastle have yet emerged, increased transfer activity is set to transpire in the coming weeks, as dominoes start to fall in the market and more players drop out of international tournaments.

Howe will be eager to bolster the right side of his attack, with the club in talks with a Saudi Arabian side over a deal for Miguel Almiron.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Summerville Olise Appearances 43 19 Goals 19 10 Assists 9 6 Shots Per 90 3.16 3.95 Key Passes Per 90 2.88 2.54 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 2.52 2.82

Duo Leave Newcastle for PSR Reasons

Minteh and Anderson have left St. James' Park

While no club ultimately opted to activate star midfielder Bruno Guimaraes' £100 million release clause, Newcastle were still forced to allow two players to leave the club before the end of June.

To Eddie Howe's disappointment, 19-year-old Yankuba Minteh joined Brighton and Hove Albion in a £30 million, while academy graduate Elliot Anderson completed a £35 million switch to Nottingham Forest. Despite Howe's frustration with losing the two players, the club's board will be delighted to have avoided breaching Profit and Sustainability Rules without losing either of their two most prized possessions in Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak, both of whom have been heavily linked with moves away.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 07/07/2024