Newcastle United now know when they can expect summer transfer target Harvey Barnes to be announced, journalist Rudy Galetti revealed in an update to GIVEMESPORT.

Barnes has been subject to interest from multiple Premier League outfits, but Newcastle are growing in confidence that they'll win the race for his services.

Newcastle United transfer news - Harvey Barnes

There's a confident feeling flowing through St. James' Park, and it appears for good reason too.

Fresh off the back of qualifying for the Champions League, the North-East based outfit have wasted no time bolstering their squad in the transfer window.

Billed as the Magpies' marquee signing, Sandro Tonali put pen to paper on a £55 million move from AC Milan to Newcastle earlier this month, with what was the club's second-most expensive signing of all-time.

Now, with Tonali's signature secured, Newcastle are exploring more summer deals, with Barnes heavily linked to a Tyneside switch.

According to The Daily Mail, Eddie Howe is intent on bringing the technically gifted winger to St. James' Park, despite Leicester City's hefty asking price.

It's claimed in the report that the relegated side are hoping to hold out for a fee in the region of £40 million, with Newcastle more likely to offer £30 million instead.

Talks are said to be continuing between the two parties and according to the report, Barnes has his heart set on a move to the Champions League outfit.

With just the fee to sort out, attention has switched to when Barnes could link up with his Newcastle teammates.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Barnes to Newcastle?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Italian journalist admitted that Barnes was likely to be announced sooner rather than after as a Newcastle player, with the clubs working on an agreement.

On the 25-year-old, Galetti said: “Unless there’s a twist, the next week will be decisive for Barnes to Newcastle.

"Discussions are ongoing at a good pace and Eddie Howe wants Barnes. Despite the talks being at a good stage between West Ham and Leicester, Harvey Barnes prefers to join Newcastle and he has already agreed the terms of his move.

"Now it’s up to the clubs, as Newcastle are willing to pay around £35m for the English player. As told, during the next week the deal could be finalised.”

What's next for Newcastle?

While Howe and Co. work on incomings at St. James' Park, there are also expected to be a number of outgoings, with Newcastle shaping a squad capable of challenging in Europe.

Allan Saint-Maximin is one player whose Newcastle future remains in doubt after details emerged about a proposed transfer to the Saudi Pro League.

It's also suggested the French attacker is of interest to Serie A outfit AC Milan, but no side has placed a bid for him yet.

Elsewhere, Karl Darlow is said to be being courted by both Leeds United and Bournemouth, as the goalkeeper edges closer to an exit.

The shot-stopper has two years left on his current deal with the club, meaning Newcastle would be able to command a fee, should they sanction the 32-year-old's departure.