Highlights Newcastle's pursuit of Malick Thiaw is at a standstill due to AC Milan's high asking price.

Thiaw is highly valued by Milan and is seen as a perfect option to provide the Magpies with more centre-back depth.

The Tyneside club could risk losing Anthony Gordon to Liverpool this summer, with the player attracted to the move.

Newcastle United's move for AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw is not close, with the asking price presenting a stumbling block in negotiations, journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

Thiaw played 30 times for Milan last season, producing mostly mixed performances, as the Rossoneri finished second behind city rivals Inter. Despite displaying inconsistency, the 22-year-old is still highly thought of, and has been identified by the Newcastle hierarchy as a potential option to strengthen the centre of their defence.

While it had previously been reported that the Magpies were 'advancing' in talks with Milan over a deal for Thiaw, Romano has dispelled this by claiming that while the north-east club appreciate the player, the asking price may be deemed too excessive by the club's executive team.

Newcastle not Close to Thiaw Signing

Milan value the player highly

Spending time in a number of youth academies across Western Germany, Dusseldorf-born Thiaw settled at Schalke and eventually broke into the first team in Gelsenkirchen. After a season thriving in Bundesliga II, the centre-back earned a move worth upwards of €7 million to the San Siro.

Two years into his spell in Northern Italy, and the German is attracting interest from the Premier League, with Newcastle reportedly the favourites to land his signature. Thiaw has made 54 appearances for Milan, and has been described by football analyst Ben Mattinson as a "strong, tall and athletic defender", qualities that likely attracted the Tyneside outfit to him.

Despite rumours suggesting that a deal between the two clubs was close, Romano has provided a conflicting insight, suggesting that Milan value the player more highly than many reports are suggesting. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer specialist said:

"Now, the interest in Malick Thiaw remains, but I think a problem could be the price, because Milan are still asking for important money. It's not a player available for €20 million or something like that. "That's why Newcastle appreciate the player. Newcastle maintain active contact with his agent, but it's not something close between clubs."

What sort of fee a deal could eventually materialise at remains to be seen, but it is clear that the centre of defence is a priority area in need of addressing this summer. Eddie Howe's side suffered from a lack of depth in this position last season, with a lengthy injury lay-off for Sven Botman leaving just Fabian Schar and Jamal Lascelles as the only senior options, while Dan Burn had to be used centrally rather than at left-back on numerous occasions.

Thiaw's Serie A Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 21 Pass Accuracy 91.6% Progressive Passes Per 90 3.89 Passes into the Final Third Per 90 3.44 Tackles Per 90 1.89 Interceptions Per 90 0.72 Clearances Per 90 3.06 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2.06

Newcastle Could Lose Gordon

The winger is keen on a move to Liverpool

With the tightening of profit and sustainability rules, it had initially appeared that Newcastle would need to sell some of their key assets this summer. However, after the sale of Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest, it now seems as though the likes of Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes will remain on Tyneside.

However, a move for Anthony Gordon could still be sanctioned, with the England international reportedly swayed by speculation linking him with a blockbuster switch to Liverpool. Journalist Kevin Palmer revealed last week that there was a 'strong feeling' emerging that the winger's dream move to Anfield would come to fruition.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 29/07/2024