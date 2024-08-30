Newcastle United’s hopes of signing Crystal Palace centre back Marc Guehi have not completely diminished, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

It’s been a relatively quiet summer for the Magpies as the transfer deadline looms, but Guehi is one name that has continuously been linked with a move to St James’ Park throughout the window, as Eddie Howe hopes to strengthen his defensive ranks.

Deal for Guehi ‘Not Off Yet’

Newcastle will keep pushing

Newcastle will keep pushing to sign Guehi before the deadline, according to Romano. Writing in his Daily Briefing on Friday morning, the journalist claimed it remains difficult for the North East club to land the defender, but the deal is not 100% off yet.

The article goes on to reiterate that Palace are waiting for their valuation to be met, and their stance will not change before the deadline. Guehi was one of England’s standout performers at Euro 2024, and Palace do not want to lose him for any less than what they believe he is worth.

Newcastle ‘Hope to Complete’ Trafford Transfer

He currently plays for Championship side Burnley

Elsewhere, another deal Newcastle hope to complete before the deadline is Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford. The Magpies had an initial bid for the 21-year-old rejected earlier in the window, but now it appears a second approach could be made.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who say they are looking to reach a £20million agreement with Burnley on deadline day. This comes despite the fact Newcastle have already signed shot-stoppers Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy this summer.

They already have Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka and Mark Gillespie on their books, meaning Trafford would become the sixth if a deal gets over the line. The report suggests Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern Munich have all monitored Trafford, but Newcastle are the only club actively pursuing the youngster at this stage.