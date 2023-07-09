Newcastle United were further down the line in their conversations to sign Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters than they were for teammate Tino Livramento, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Magpies were particularly strong defensively last season, but Eddie Howe and his entourage are looking for further reinforcements this summer.

Newcastle United – right-back transfer latest

Newcastle were one of the Premier League’s stellar performers during 2022/23, but the English coach will be determined to strengthen his squad this summer ahead of their return to the Champions League next term.

Kieran Trippier has become a key operator in Eddie Howe’s defence, but with the former Atlético Madrid man now on the wrong side of 30, signing a youthful alternative would be a wise decision.

The added pressure on mid-week action will no doubt take a toll on his squad, considering their relative lack of European competition in recent times, so having adept squad depth will be crucial.

Southampton duo Walker-Peters - who cost £12m - and Livramento have been shortlisted as one of Newcastle’s potential next transfers after Sandro Tonali joined on a five-year deal, worth £55m, according to BBC Sport.

Livramento, who missed the majority of last season through injury, reportedly prefers a move to Newcastle over his former side Chelsea, despite the latter having a £40m buyback clause (via the Daily Mail), while the club are reportedly eyeing a swoop for Walker-Peters, per The Sun.

What did Dean Jones say about Newcastle United and their full-back situation?

Jones understands that a deal for Walker-Peters is closer to being completed than a deal for Livramento, though a deal for the latter is not likely.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Yeah, well the Livramento one caught me out because my understanding of it was that actually Walker-Peter’s conversation were further down the line than the Livramento one. So, there’s always the possibility that they come back to that, it’s not off the table by any stretch of the imagination. Like you say, in a way it might be more fitting to where they’re heading.”

Which one would be the best signing for Newcastle?

As alluded to earlier, Livramento missed much of last term side-lined through a nasty injury but was once hailed as ‘fantastic’ by football scout Jacek Kulig.

In terms of progressive carries and progressive passes per 90 in the last 365 days, there’s little difference between the pair. Per Fbref, Walker-Peters recorded 3.68 progressive carries per 90, while Livramento completed a little less in 3.23. The former also bettered the latter in terms of progressive passes, but only completed a mere 0.49 more per 90.

The former Chelsea ace performed better defensively, however, as he recorded 4.23 tackles and interceptions per 90, which was superior to Walker-Peters’ 3.43 per 90. However, it must be noted that Livramento completed significantly less full 90s.

However, Livramento holds a six-year advantage over his competitor, and his age may be the deciding factor when Howe and his entourage make their final decision. There’s every chance he could truly become one of the nation’s finest full-backs upon his return to regular top-flight football.

In the same breath, the Newcastle staff will be aware of the risk they take by taking on a player who is returning from a long-term injury, but it may be a chance they are prepared to take given the promise he showcased pre-injury.