A Kylian Mbappé penalty rescued a vital point for Paris Saint-Germain against Newcastle in Group F of the Champions League. Eddie Howe's men thought they were on course for a historic victory as they travelled to the Parc des Princes but a controversial late penalty call spared the blushes of the Ligue 1 side.

Borussia Dortmund won 3-1 at the San Siro against AC Milan to secure qualification to the knockout round of the competition, meaning the final qualification spot was open to the other three teams heading into the final matchday. The Magpies would have gone into a home clash against AC Milan in the driving seat had the English side held onto the lead against PSG.

Looking to head into second place in the group - meaning a win on the final day of the group stages would see the Geordies head for the knockout round - the visitors took a shock lead in the first half of the encounter thanks to some predatory instincts from Alexander Isak as the Swedish striker followed-up on a Miguel Almiron shot that was spilled by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The goal came against the run of play as PSG enjoyed the lion's share of possession while creating several promising opportunities, but a mixture of poor finishing and Nick Pope's brilliance in the Newcastle net were keeping the French outfit at bay.

Controversial penalty denies Newcastle

The referee on the night was Szymon Marciniak and the experienced Polish official had done an admirable job for the majority of the game, but many are unsure about the decision made to award PSG a penalty in the dying moments of the game. Tino Livramento was adjudged to have handled the ball in the penalty area with Marciniak being advised by VAR to check the replays on the monitor after having initially waved the French side's claims away.

The ball did certainly strike the arm of the former Southampton defender, but the first point of contact was with his chest. Nonetheless, the official pointed to the spot and there was only one man to step up to the plate when his side needed him most.

Mbappé calmly fired the ball into the top corner, past a despairing Pope, who had been brilliant all night. The point saw PSG reclaim second place in the group to give them a slight advantage over Newcastle and AC Milan. However, an away game against already-qualified Borussia Dortmund will be no walk in the park.

Alexander Isak gives his thoughts on the penalty decision

When asked about the controversial call in his post-match interview with TNT Sports, the Newcastle forward said: "My first reaction was that it wasn't a penalty. I think that was a bit cheap, but I haven't seen it back. Hopefully, if the pen was given, it should have been, so we have to trust the refs."

The striker was clearly gutted at the result that sees his side head into the final group game needing a win, and also in need of a favour from Borussia Dortmund in their encounter with PSG. It will be a bitter pill to swallow for a Newcastle side that battled valiantly despite their lengthy injury list at the current moment.