Newcastle United are aiming to tie midfielder Sean Longstaff to a new long-term contract alongside Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon, journalist Mark Douglas has revealed.

The Magpies hope to step up talks with the English midfielder soon, as he remains highly rated at the club and protecting his valuation is a priority, ahead of his contract expiry in June 2025.

Newcastle are anticipating a busy nine months ahead, with multiple first-team players in the final year of their contracts, including Longstaff, Callum Wilson, Jamaal Lascelles, Dan Burn, and Fabian Schär.

According to Douglas, the club has one-year extension options for some of these deals but have a ‘clear desire’ to pen a new long-term deal with Longstaff in particular.

Newcastle are also hoping to initiate talks with Isak over a new agreement soon, while an announcement on Gordon’s extended deal is believed to be imminent, as he has verbally committed to another five years at St. James’ Park, with no release clause included in the contract.

Per the report, Newcastle’s director of football, Paul Mitchell, is also keen to address Isak’s situation, despite the Sweden international having another four years left on his current deal.

Newcastle Seek Longstaff Extension

St. James’ Park deal set to expire in less than 12 months

According to Douglas, Longstaff remains highly rated at Newcastle, as the club aims to offer him a new long-term deal to reflect his importance to Eddie Howe’s side and maintain his valuation if any interested clubs come calling.

The 26-year-old has been an important player for the Magpies since graduating from the club’s academy and has emerged as a regular starter under Eddie Howe in the past 12 months, making 46 appearances across all competitions last season.

In addition to his defensive qualities, Longstaff has also proven to be a valuable contributor in attack, scoring eight goals and registering two assists in the previous campaign.

The former Blackpool player has appeared in all but one Premier League game this season, amassing 285 minutes of action so far.

Longstaff made his first-team debut under Rafa Benítez in 2018 and has gone on to make 188 appearances for his boyhood club across all competitions.

Sean Longstaff Newcastle Stats (2024/25 Premier League Games 5 Goals / assists 0 / 0 Expected goals 0.2 Pass accuracy % 82.8 Minutes played 285

Newcastle Eye Bryan Mbuemo

Among Premier League clubs interested

Newcastle United are set to battle Liverpool and Arsenal for Brentford attacker Bryan Mbuemo amid his impressive start to the Premier League season, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The English trio are keen admirers of the in-form forward and have identified him as a potential recruit for 2025, while Brentford are thought to be holding out for a club-record fee to part ways with the Cameroon international.

Mbuemo has entered the final two years of his contract at the Gtech Community Stadium, and the Bees are desperate to retain him for the foreseeable future, according to GMS sources.

The 25-year-old has started his Premier League campaign in excellent form, scoring five goals in six appearances so far.

