Highlights Clubs like Newcastle United and Manchester United must focus on selling players first before making big-money signings this summer.

Newcastle may have to consider selling the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak to raise funds.

Potential replacements for Isak include Tammy Abraham, Dominic Solanke, and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Newcastle United are on thin ice when it comes to Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations and have been warned that they will need to sell players before they can buy, with Manchester United in a similar boat as they look to start fresh in the summer under INEOS owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe's watchful eye.

Over on Tyneside, Eddie Howe's side are already working on deals to bring in defensive duo Lloyd Kelly and Tosin Adarabioyo on free transfers, and Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that big-money signings are off the table for the Magpies unless they can raise funds first.

Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak Could Make Way

The sale of either player could raise significant funds for a summer spree

Recent reports suggest that Crystal Palace midfielder Michael Olise has been lined up for a potential switch to Newcastle - while he is also linked to Man Utd - but Jacobs does not feel the 22-year-old is a realistic signing for either club until they have shifted players first.

Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak have both been tipped for a move away from St. James' Park and their sales could allow Newcastle to attack the transfer window with a more strategic approach, which would see them sign a group of players rather than one superstar name.

However, it is unlikely that Newcastle will give the green light for both players to depart to fuel their chase of Olise, and Jacobs understands that the club are desperate to keep hold of both if possible as they look to bounce back from a relatively disappointing season under Howe.

Clubs Must Focus On Sales

Neither club can afford to bring in big-money signings unless they sell first

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs claimed that both Newcastle and Manchester United's primary focus must be on sales, because they do not currently have the required budgets to splash the cash on one big name. He said:

"Newcastle and Manchester United are going to have to think about outgoings first to define their budget. And they're also not going to have to think of targets as singular. "They're going to have to look at the collective budget and work out how they can imbalance their incomings to get multiple players in rather than just focus on one name because the need is about a series of players in different positions coming in on a tight budget. "So I think Newcastle will struggle for [Michael] Olise unless, of course, they get that £100 million for Bruno Guimaraes and/or Alexander Isak, but all indications from Newcastle are that they would prefer to keep hold of both players if they possibly can."

Strikers Who Could Replace Isak

GMS have identified five forwards who could replace the Swede if he departs

The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal ahead of the 2024/25 season and could well be the player Newcastle look to sacrifice as they attempt to build a transfer budget to fund their summer spree. It is looking as though at least one of either Isak or Guimaraes - who has also been linked to the Gunners - will leave the club.

The growing possibility of Isak's departure - who has scored 20 goals in 27 Premier League games this season - might not be the news Newcastle fans want to hear after a rough season, but rest assured, there are plenty of alternatives at clubs across Europe who could be useful options under Howe as the Magpies buckle up for another season in Europe.

Former Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham has been identified, alongside the likes of Bournemouth star man Dominic Solanke and Bayern Munich's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.