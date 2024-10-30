Newcastle United have internally discussed a renewed bid for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, but there is little confidence the Magpies will revive their interest in the England international in January, according to The Telegraph.

Guehi was the subject of lengthy talks between the two Premier League clubs in the summer transfer window, but Palace were reluctant to sell their ever-reliable £60m centre-back, having already parted ways with Joachim Andersen.

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle felt they were led on by the Eagles in the offseason, as Palace kept raising the asking price during negotiations. Now, the London club would have to initiate contact if they are willing to sell Guehi in January.

The Magpies have now seemingly shifted their focus from a central defender to a right-sided winger, having been impressed with Dan Burn’s recent performances.

The English defender was rewarded with a one-year extension and has been a key player for Eddie Howe this term, forming a strong partnership with Fabian Schar at centre-back.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marc Guehi has played every minute of the new Premier League season for Crystal Palace, scoring once in 810 minutes.

The Telegraph claims that if Newcastle were to strengthen their squad with a new arrival in the summer, they would likely need to sell someone to balance the books.

Having failed to offload any of their high earners during the summer transfer window, the Magpies are operating on tight finances and may not have significant funds to make a splash in January.

Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo has been earmarked as a ‘dream target’ for Howe and the recruitment team, but the Bees are unlikely to allow the 25-year-old to depart mid-season.

Guehi, whose deal at Palace expires in June 2026, has reportedly been advised to keep his options open until the summer, when he will have only one year remaining on his contract.

Newcastle, however, are ‘wary’ of getting dragged into another transfer saga after failing with multiple bids to convince the Eagles to part with their star defender.

Marc Guehi's Crystal Palace Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 8 Goals 1 Pass completion % 85.0 Tackles per 90 1.11 Clearances per 90 4.54 Minutes played 810

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-10-24.