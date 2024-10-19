Marc Guehi was a highly sought-after player over the summer transfer window, but nobody chased the Crystal Palace captain quite as much as Newcastle United.

The Magpies reportedly made multiple offers to the South London outfit in the summer, boosting their bid to around £70 million after their initial £55 million bid was rejected.

Had Palace agreed to the deal, this would have been a club-record signing, surpassing that of the £63 million they paid to Real Sociedad for forward, Alexander Isak.

But the latest reports indicate that Newcastle haven’t given up their hopes of signing the centre-back, with TeamTalk suggesting that they could make an even greater bid in January, in the region of £80 million.

Based on Guehi’s slow start to the 2024-25 Premier League campaign, though, there is an argument to be made that Newcastle dodged a bullet by not signing him in the summer, and, as such, shouldn’t try again in January, especially with such a high price tag placed on him.

Newcastle Face Stiff Competition

The Palace skipper reportedly prefers a move to Merseyside

While Newcastle haven’t been coy about their desire to land the 24-year-old, and show they are willing to pay whatever it takes, according to Football Insider, Guehi has expressed to his inner circle of friends that he would “jump at the chance” to move to Liverpool.

The Reds are said to have been monitoring the 24-year-old since the summer window, and in a subsequent report from Fichajes, it is believed that he is being viewed as the potential successor to long-standing centre-back, Virgil van Dijk, by Arne Slot.

The one problem for Guehi, though, is that it doesn’t appear that Liverpool, at least not at this stage, are willing to match the potential offer coming in from Newcastle in January.

Guehi's Subpar Start

The Palace captain has faced criticism for some of his performances so far

After a Euro 2024 campaign for England in which he was arguably one of the nation's standout performers, Guehi got off to a rocky start to begin the 2024-25 Premier League season.

Despite being the subject of transfer rumors, Palace head coach Oliver Glasner insisted on starting him in the season opener against Brentford. But he was criticized after that match for being booked, while he also had to shoulder some of the blame for his defensive role in the build-up to Brentford's opening goal.

In fact, per Who Scored, Guehi has registered just two performances in which he has been rated above 6.73, with a 7.06 in Palace's 0-0 draw against Manchester United, and his season-best 8.44 against Everton, in which he bagged a goal.

Across all seven of his league outings this season, he has made a total of six tackles, five interceptions, nine blocks and 46 clearances. For context, Newcastle centre-half Dan Burn has cleared the ball 34 times in the same number of games.

Does that warrant him being worth £80 million? Perhaps not, but there also seems to be the small matter of English tax too.

Nonetheless, Guehi has played every minute of every game in all competitions for the Eagles thus far, and with him under contract until 2026, Palace are in a very commanding position when it comes to negotiating deals, so the defender may not have his choice of where he ultimately lands.

But for Newcastle, £80 million seems a huge amount for a defender who has spent his senior career at a mid-table club, so maybe their attention - and capital - will be better placed elsewhere.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored.com - correct as of 19/10/2024.