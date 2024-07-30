Highlights Newcastle United are set to sign promising talent Rory Finneran from Blackburn Rovers.

The Magpies have been focusing on youth signings this summer.

Finneran made history as Blackburn's youngest-ever debutant at just 15.

Newcastle United are set to confirm the signing of one of the most exciting youth talents outside of the Premier League in the coming days, according to Fabrizio Romano - with the Magpies getting a 'deal done' to sign Blackburn Rovers prodigy Rory Finneran, the Italian journalist claims.

The Tyneside outfit have already signed Lloyd Kelly from Bournemouth alongside Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos as their main signings this summer, whilst youngster Lewis Hall has made his deal from Chelsea permanent - though that has seen Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh depart for huge fees. With youth prospects now being targeted, the club have brought in young Serbian star Miodrag Pivas - and their shopping spree of top young talent hasn't stopped there, with Romano claiming a deal for Finneran is 'done'.

Newcastle Set to Sign Finneran from Blackburn

The youngster will join up with Newcastle's youth setup

Romano, posting on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday afternoon, stated that Newcastle had agreed a deal with the Championship side to sign Finneran, who turned 16 in February.

The report further suggests that there is a verbal agreement in place for the Ireland under-17 captain to be a part of the Magpies' project in the future, with the youngster set to sign his contract to become a Newcastle player on Tuesday.

Newcastle United's Premier League statistics - Divisional ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 18 =6th Losses 14 =7th Goals scored 85 4th Goals conceded 62 =10th xG 83.98 4th

With Romano calling Finneran a 'huge talent', it's easy to see why. The midfielder became Blackburn's youngest-ever debutant when he came on against Cambridge United in the FA Cup in January at just 15 years and 10 months old - incredibly not being allowed to wear a kit with Blackburn's shirt sponsor on it due to his age, with an electronic cigarette company donning the blue and white halves throughout the season.

He has only made that one first-team appearance for the east Lancashire club, but Finneran has made a huge impact at Rovers in youth circles, and it's his appearances for Ireland's youth teams already in his career, alongside captaincy, that have caught the eye, and he will link up with the rest of Newcastle's young squad to further their progression as a leading Premier League club.

Newcastle's Focus on Youth is Exciting

The potential in their young squad is frightening

Newcastle are slowly but surely building a young squad that will be extremely promising in the future.

With Finneran at just 16 years of age, the club have a series of stars who could blossom for them in the future. Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento will hold down the full-back slots for quite some time at the ages of just 19 and 21 respectively.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rory Finneran has already made 23 appearances for Ireland's youth teams.

Meanwhile, youngster Lewis Miley has only just turned 18 - and having already made the same amount of Premier League appearances and three Champions League outings for the Magpies, he has a huge future ahead of him.

Heading into the group that are slightly older, Harrison Ashby is 22, whilst Anthony Gordon at 23 is the first proper superstar on the list. With Sandro Tonali, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak all at 24 years of age, that is the crux of a super team that the Magpies could see perform at high levels in three or four years' time - and Finneran could be the crown jewel once he reaches his 20's to go alongside Miley and Tonali in midfield, especially if James Trafford signs in from Burnley.

