Newcastle United are 'pushing hard' for a top-four finish after recovering from a 'blip in form' under Eddie Howe, journalist Pete O'Rourke has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Magpies are third in the Premier League table and sit three points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with 10 matches left to play.

Newcastle United latest news

On Wednesday night, Newcastle United gave themselves a massive shot in the arm in their bid to finish in the top four, dispatching West Ham United at the London Stadium by a scoreline of 5-1 to heap pressure on Hammers boss David Moyes, as per BBC Sport.

Callum Wilson and Joelinton both netted braces a the thumping victory. At the same time, Alexander Isak also got himself on the scoresheet after a blunder from Lukasz Fabianski allowed him to chip the ball into an empty net.

The Magpies are now on a run of four straight wins in the English top flight and look to have shaken off a mid-season malaise that saw Howe's men fail to secure a triumph in their five previous fixtures in all competitions.

Next up for Newcastle United is a trip to face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday in a match where they could strengthen their credentials for Champions League qualification.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Newcastle United's run of form?

Journalist O'Rourke believes that Newcastle United are now over their 'blip in form' and will be looking to finish the campaign in strong fashion to try and secure a top-four spot.

O'Rourke told GMS: "I think Newcastle United had a bit of a blip in form but now they've recovered from that Carabao Cup defeat to Manchester United, three wins on the spin and they've been keeping clean sheets and scoring goals to try and win games. It does seem that most of the squad are in a good clean bill of health; I think right now, looking at those other top four contenders, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool have their problems, Brighton are obviously making a late charge with games in hand, but I just think Newcastle United have been up there all season and looks like they're pushing hard to try and get a strong finish to finish in the top four."

Can Newcastle United secure a top-four finish this season?

Newcastle United look to have rediscovered their best form at a vital time under Howe and have a golden opportunity to cap off a wonderful season with a top-four finish.

Tough tests lie ahead, such as matches against an in-form Aston Villa, Premier League-leading Arsenal and an away bout against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on the final day; however, they will hope their collective belief as a side can stand them in good stead for the run-in.

Momentum is crucial in football and the Magpies will be a difficult nut to crack for any side they take on and get a result. There is no reason to suggest that Newcastle United can't see their bid for Champions League football over the line come the end of May.