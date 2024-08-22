Newcastle United could finally be set to end one of the biggest transfer sagas of the summer, according to reports - with Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi 'edging closer' to a move to St. James' Park in what has been a nailbiting saga. The Eagles defender has been a superb performer in his time in south London after joining from Chelsea back in 2021, but with his outings landing him a place in England's starting team, his time at Selhurst Park is coming to an end.

Liverpool and Manchester United have been linked in the past, but a deal has not advanced to anything of note between the two north-west giants - and they appear to have missed out on their chance, with Newcastle reportedly set to muster up a huge fee for his signature.

Marc Guehi 'Edging Closer' to Newcastle Move

The defender has been on their radar for quite some time

The report from Sky Sports' Keith Downie suggests that Newcastle are edging closer to 'reaching an agreement' with Palace over Guehi's signing after weeks of negotiations.

There is a 'cautious optimism' that a deal could even be struck by the weekend, with Palace accepting the fact that it would be beneficial to cash in now whilst Guehi's value is high after a solid campaign for England at EURO 2024 and a superb season at Selhurst Park last time out.

Marc Guehi's Premier League statistics - Crystal Palace squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 12th Assists 1 =10th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.2 7th Tackles Per Game 1.1 =14th Clearances Per Game 3.5 3rd Match rating 6.55 13th

Talks have been held over the past 24 hours, with a package of £65million plus add-ons being likely to see a deal over the line. It will be a club-record deal for Newcastle, with their current record being the £63million deal bringing Alexander Isak to the club two seasons ago from Real Sociedad - though the Magpies are still exploring alternatives incase a move falls through.

Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba and Chelsea's Axel Disasi are said to be on their shortlist if their deal for Guehi somehow falls through, but there is optimism that a deal for the Ivory Coast-born star can be done come the start of next week.

Guehi Signing a Real Coup for Newcastle

The defender's signature is a huge one for the Magpies

Guehi's arrival would be a significant boost to Newcastle's credentials for the short and long-term.

Last season's defensive injury crisis saw a host of makeshift starts for fringe players with Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman being out for months on end. Emil Krafth was called into the side and generally featured well at centre-back alongside Fabian Schar, but it is clear that the Magpies need a new, young successor to the 32-year-old Swiss star and if that means adding Guehi to their ranks, it is a serious coup.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Guehi has made 17 caps for England with six of those coming at EURO 2024.

Lloyd Kelly has also joined for backup on a free transfer from Bournemouth, and with the English duo being younger than the rest of Newcastle's defensive contingent, they've not only added quality but the average age of the squad has been brought down and that is vital in securing the future of the club.

Eddie Howe has done a stellar job on Tyneside so far and with no European football to contend with this season, they could be on their way back to a top four finish once again with Guehi marshaling their defence.

