Newcastle's scramble to secure another centre-back in this summer transfer window has seen the club linked with Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba, according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie via YouTube.

The Magpies have been chasing a deal for Crystal Palace and England star Marc Guehi for the duration of the summer window, and the long-stretching saga has seen them edge nearer and nearer to Palace's lofty valuation of the defender, who played a starring role for England at Euro 2024.

However, with the deal still yet to be finalised, contingency plans have been drawn up by Newcastle in case the move does not eventually come to fruition, and one such name now linked with the club is Tapsoba.

The Burkina Faso defender made 28 appearances for Xabi Alonso's invincible Bundesliga winners last season, and is earmarked as a potential alternative option to Guehi, who is edging nearer to a Newcastle switch, but with the saga having stretched on for so long, has had alternatives like Tapsoba drafted.

Tapsoba Deal Considered by Magpies

Newcastle have discussed Tapsoba as a Guehi alternative

Playing your part in an invincible, league-winning season is certainly some way to earmark your credentials as a centre-back, and Edmond Tapsoba is someone who did just that with Bayer Leverkusen last season.

Though not viewed as the direct first-choice option, behind Jonathan Tah and normally switching responsibilities with Odilon Kossounou, Tapsoba's reputation in the game precedes him, with the defender being viewed as a more enticing option than Chelsea defender Axel Disasi, who has also been discussed.

Newcastle are believed, however, to finally be making a breakthrough in their lengthy pursuit of Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace. The saga, which has seen Crystal Palace reject a number of Newcastle bids for his services, has stretched on for the majority of the window, leading to Newcastle identifying alternative options in case their long pursuit does not result in Guehi's arrival.

Speaking on YouTube, Downie said: "Newcastle have actually opened talks with Bayer Leverkusen in the shape of an enquiry for their defender Edmond Tapsoba. There seems to be different information I’m getting on this. I’m hearing from sources in Germany that the player is not for sale and he has actually given them his word already that he plans to stay this summer.

"From my own sources on the ground here in the North East, I’m told that Newcastle have made an enquiry and some talks have taken place behind the scenes regarding the availability of the Burkina Faso international defender."

Newcastle Edge Closer to Guehi Agreement

The Magpies have pursued the defender all summer

The Magpies may finally be coming to the tail end of one of the longest running transfer sagas of the summer so far, as they begin to edge closer to an agreement with Crystal Palace over the signing of star defender Marc Guehi.

Steve Parish had placed a lofty valuation of at least £65m on Guehi's head, with Newcastle sending several bids that did not meet that value that were duly rejected by the Eagles.

However, reports have broken over the previous days that suggest Newcastle are becoming more willing to meet the valuation of Guehi and secure his services ahead of the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United, whose interest in the defender did not lead to a formal offer.

Keith Downie reported that there was a "cautious optimism" that a proper agreement could be found between the two clubs by the weekend.