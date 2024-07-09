Highlights Newcastle United have become the latest Premier League outfit to show interest in Jonathan David after being unable to agree personal terms with Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Magpies are in the market for reinforcements after allaying fears of breaching Profit and Sustainability Rules.

New sporting director Paul Mitchell has a different remit to predecessor Dan Ashworth due to an expectation for Newcastle to move into a multi-club structure.

Newcastle United are entering into a calmer period of the window now that the June 30 financial deadline has passed. In the end, the Magpies needed in excess of £50m to allay Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) concerns. That was why there was such a scramble for St James' Park sales at the end of last month.

Yankuba Minteh’s £30m move to Brighton & Hove Albion and Elliot Anderson’s £35m switch to Nottingham Forest both raised crucial funds as head coach Eddie Howe prepares his squad for the fast-approaching new season.

It was no coincidence that compensation was agreed with Manchester United right before the PSR deadline, allowing Dan Ashworth to finally start his new role as sporting director at Old Trafford. Newcastle received a fee in the region of £7m.

Mitchell Has Been Magpies' Leading Arrival

Sporting director facing different task to Ashworth

The biggest signing so far for the Tyneside giants is arguably their own new sporting director, Paul Mitchell. This was a surprise appointment given Mitchell had indicated earlier in the process that he was looking elsewhere.

The highly-rated 42-year-old former Monaco sporting director was under consideration for a role at Manchester United in the earlier part of the year, but will now lead Newcastle’s recruitment team.

It will be a somewhat different model to the one under Ashworth as the Magpies are expected to move into a multi-club structure sooner rather than later. This was why 777 Partners' Johannes Spors made it to the final stages in the search for a sporting director, with his multi-club knowledge and European network both seen as assets.

Mitchell also boasts tremendous knowledge and connections across Europe and previously worked for Red Bull, so he will be well-equipped to play a crucial role as the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund expand their football network.

Howe Desperate to Keep Key Performers

Isak, Gordon and Guimaraes have been touted for possible exits

Newcastle’s main aim now is to hang onto their stars. An Alexander Isak exit was never seriously on the cards, with Howe and members of the hierarchy viewing the Swedish striker as 'untouchable'. There was a brief window, 48 hours before the financial deadline on June 30, when suitors enquired. This was down to rival clubs being in the dark as to whether Newcastle needed to bring in £30m or £100m. The reality was somewhere in between.

Chelsea did make an informal approach for Isak, but it was little more than that. It's not true they included Nicolas Jackson as part of any proposal. Things never got that far, and Jackson is viewed as integral to the project at Stamford Bridge.

Anthony Gordon was a different story. GIVEMESPORT understands that Newcastle offered him to Liverpool. Naturally, there is an element of rewriting when any deal doesn’t come off, and Newcastle sources maintain it was Liverpool who reached out. But sources close to Liverpool insist they were presented with the chance to sign the 23-year-old for close to £85m.

Gordon, for his part, was keen on returning to his boyhood club, but nothing progressed. Although the figure quoted was around £15m less than the £100m Liverpool believed Newcastle would ask for, it was still deemed too high. Liverpool remain admirers of Gordon, but won’t try to sign him unless the price drops significantly.

Now that a new financial year has started, Newcastle aren't expected to offer any form of cut-price deal. The Magpies believe Gordon will return from Euro 2024 fully focused on the new season ahead despite the appeal of a switch to Anfield.

Bruno Guimaraes’ £100m release clause has now expired, and Newcastle know the Brazilian is settled at the club. But a Manchester City bid can’t be discounted. The Premier League champions never intended to trigger Guimaraes' clause, or make an offer close to £100m, but they could still try their luck around the £80m mark. Arsenal also still appreciate the former Lyon man, but are focused on cheaper midfield options for now, including Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

David Gaining Admiring Glances from St James' Park

Lille striker pinpointed as target after Calvert-Lewin snub

Newcastle still want to bring in a striker, and this will become a pressing priority should Callum Wilson depart. The England international remains under consideration from West Ham United, although the Hammers are also working on Aston Villa's Jhon Duran. Wilson has Saudi interest as well.

The Magpies' main striker target was Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but they failed to agree personal terms with the Everton forward.

Newcastle are now the newest Premier League suitor to express interest in Jonathan David - described as 'one of the best strikers in the world' by broadcaster Tony Marinaro. They face competition from Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in particular with a potential price point of £25m. Manchester United are now unlikely to move given Joshua Zirkzee’s transfer from Bologna is expected to be completed. Meanwhile, Dominic Solanke, who Howe signed for Bournemouth in 2019, is not understood to be an active target.

Jonathan David's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Dominic Calvert-Lewin Jonathan David Dominic Calvert-Lewin Shots on target percentage 56.6 39.4 Shots 2.60 2.95 Key passes 1.10 0.79 Goals 0.65 0.29 Assists 0.14 0.08 Statistics correct as of 09/07/2024

Howe will also likely add a right-winger or a wide forward. The Magpies already failed with an ambitious swoop for Michael Olise, and tried to include Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga as part of the Anderson deal. The Tricky Trees, however, want to keep hold of the ex-Manchester United man.

Jarrod Bowen is a genuine target, but West Ham are in no mood to sell, while Leicester City’s Kasey McAteer and Chelsea’s Noni Madueke are two other options considered. Even Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville can't be ruled out since he can be deployed on both sides.

Strengthening in this area is one of the most urgent concerns, especially if Miguel Almiron is sold. There is concrete Saudi interest in the Paraguayan, although it is not true that Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq have specifically entered into talks.

Guehi Has Not Been Subject of Approach from Tyneside

Newcastle also need to find another centre-back, most likely a right-sided one, although a failed offer for new West Ham acquisition Max Kilman shows flexibility in the profile sought. Fabian Schar is 32 and Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles are both currently injured. AC Milan’s Malick Thiaw is a long-standing target and contact has been made, but it's understood that no approach has been made for Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi despite links.

The other position to watch is right-back since Kieran Trippier could plausibly be sold. Bayern Munich are yet to rekindle their January interest, but Newcastle might be more open to offers this summer given the England international is entering into the final year of his contract and Tino Livramento is seen as an outstanding successor.

Newcastle have also been focusing on goalkeepers. Odysseas Vlachodimos (Nottingham Forest) and John Ruddy (a free agent after leaving Birmingham City) have both joined. Plus, a £16m bid for Burnley’s James Trafford was rejected in June. Newcastle haven’t yet made a further offer. There is still full backing for Nick Pope who, if he stays fit, is expected to be Howe's first-choice shot-stopper next season.

Martin Dubravka, who was impressive for Slovakia at Euro 2024, could yet leave the club. Celtic considered the 35-year-old last summer, but haven’t yet presented him with an offer even though they are still looking to replace the retired Joe Hart.

Howe is aware that Newcastle can’t just go on a crazy spending spree, especially without any European football this season, but that’s not to say there is no budget available. Mitchell and Howe will be backed with enough funds to add two or three key signings, so it should be an active second half of the window on Tyneside.

