Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe could return to his former club Bournemouth in the summer transfer market, with reports suggesting that he could make a plunge to sign Dango Ouattara - as a stellar campaign from the wide man in the Premier League has piqued the interest of various European clubs.

The Magpies are into the final stretch of their season with 10 games to go in the Premier League, and their eyes will be on a return to the Champions League. But beyond that, recruitment will be paramount to future success - and a summer move for the Bournemouth star could be in their sights in their bid to improve across the board.

Report: Newcastle Could Make Move for Dango Ouattara

The winger has been on Eddie Howe's radar

The report by Africa Foot states that Newcastle have made a move for Ouattara, despite the forward being on the radar of Napoli, AC Milan and Aston Villa.

Dango Ouattara's Premier League statistics - Bournemouth squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 26 7th Goals 7 =2nd Key Passes Per Game 1 =6th Dribbles Per Game 1 3rd Shots Per Game 1.8 2nd Match rating 6.93 6th

The Magpies sit sixth in the Premier League table, and have already clinched a European place after beating Liverpool in the League Cup final - though they will be keen to land a Champions League spot by finishing in the top five of the top-flight by the end of the season.

The report states that the Magpies have 'established initial contact' with Bournemouth and the players' agency, indicating that they could make a move for the Burkina Faso international - with a fee of around €40million (£34million) being touted for his services.

Ouattara joined Bournemouth in January 2023, scoring once in April of that campaign with a last-minute winner at Tottenham Hotspur to give the Cherries a huge boost in their survival hopes - and under Andoni Iraola, he's become a key part of their squad - being compared to Arsenal star Bukayo Saka in the process.

Scoring nine goals in 30 appearances this season, he's been part of the Cherries' lineup consistently under the Spaniard and Eddie Howe needs to strengthen out wide.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dango Ouattara has 10 goals in 30 caps for Burkina Faso.

Miguel Almiron left for Atlanta United back in January, and although Jacob Murphy has been in fine form, there is backup needed for his talents - especially with Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes showing their prowess on the left-hand side, complimenting star man Alexander Isak as the spearhead of their attack.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 30-03-25.

