Newcastle United might become Neymar's best option if he is to ever land in the Premier League.

The club are on the verge of clinching Champions League football and their ownership group will not be content to just be playing in Europe's elite competition, they want to be competitive in the latter stages of it.

When Saudi Arabia's Public investment Fund (PIF) completed a takeover of Newcastle at the back end of 2021 it sparked wild dreams among the fan base. Suddenly they were being linked with Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland and it all seemed a little ridiculous - their team at the time seemed more likely to be relegated than to try and win the league.

What is the latest on Neymar's future at PSG?

Yet here we are just over 18 months down the line from that moment, they are in the Premier League top four, and links to Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar do not seem quite so ludicrous.

News out of France suggests the player is open to leaving PSG and that makes interesting timing just as Newcastle think about how they might step up their recruitment for next season.

His position and profile would certainly add glamour and elitism to their front line and if PSG are open to negotiating a deal this might be able to get going.

What is PIF's stance on signing Neymar for Newcastle?

There are figures within the hierarchy at Newcastle that would love to make this statement signing. His ability on the pitch is obvious but beyond that it is understood there have been reports projected on how he could influence the club from a marketing perspective - and sources suggest this has only added to the intrigue within the boardroom.

Manager Eddie Howe is not the type of boss to aim for a team made of Galacticos but knows that part of this rise at Newcastle is going to involve marquee signings. If there are concerns about his ego or impact on the dressing room vibes then Newcastle can lean on Brazilians Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton for better insight.

Can Newcastle afford to sign Neymar?

Neymar's contract at PSG is huge, and while Newcastle could afford a transfer fee the rest of the package has to be taken into account too. He still has four years to run on his current contract in Paris, which helps earn him around €30million a year.

It is hard to imagine Chelsea would not get involved in this conversation if Newcastle really do step up their interest. Co-owner Todd Boehly recently met with president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and would be well positioned to understand the ins and outs of being able to complete such a deal.

It has been a rapid rise for Newcastle as they settle into their new home among European giants, but the levels are still improving and their ambition knows no limits.