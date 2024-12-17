Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Manchester United stalwart Victor Lindelof, with West Ham United and Everton also in the race for the Swede, according to CaughtOffside.

The Magpies haven't had the best start to the Premier League season under Eddie Howe, and so a January move could be made for a centre-back to fix their injury woes. Jamaal Lascelles, Sven Botman and Emil Krafth have all been injured this season, which means that Howe could be in the market for a new defender - with Lindelof reportedly being targeted, given that he is out of contract in the summer.

Report: Newcastle Could Make Cut-Price Lindelof Move

The defender has just six months left on his Man Utd contract

The report from CaughtOffside states that Lindelof could be on his way out of Old Trafford in the January transfer window, with a number of Premier League and Serie A clubs in contention for his signature.

Victor Lindelof's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes played 59 21st Clearances Per Game 0.8 =11th Tackles Per Game 0.6 19th Interceptions Per Game 0.4 =16th Match rating 6.15 23rd

CaughtOffside sources state that United would be prepared to sanction Lindelof's sale in the winter window, given that his contract is set to expire in the summer; and that figure could be around €7-8million (£5.8-£6.6million), which could tempt clubs such as Newcastle to make their offer.

There is a great deal of interest in his services, but the Magpies are one of the most money-laden clubs in this January transfer window, and that could see them at the front of the queue. Toon Army boss Howe has admitted that his squad needs to be added to in January to avoid becoming stale - but they could also face local competition.

West Ham and Everton are also thought to be interested in his services, though with both sitting below Newcastle in the table, the Magpies could be seen as the more enticing offer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Victor Lindelof has made 267 appearances for Manchester United, scoring four goals.

West Ham are conceding goals at an alarming rate under Julen Lopetegui, with Jean-Clair Todibo and Dinos Mavrapanos failing to make the grade so far in the current campaign - and although Everton have welcomed Jarrad Branthwaite back from injury, Toffees boss Sean Dyche is needing numbers for squad depth. Lindelof would be an astute signing for anybody in the Premier League, but experience and additions are needed at Newcastle after a slow summer transfer window.

Lindelof has made over 250 appearances for the Red Devils, and with Newcastle currently suffering a centre-back crisis, he could be the ideal man to bring in for Howe to drag his side to a Europa Conference League space. Their only summer signing who has made an impact this season has been Lewis Hall, but more could be sought-after in January to boost their campaign.

Related Exclusive: Newcastle 'Concerned' £103m Duo and Tonali Want to Leave Newcastle United are fearful that they are facing a fight to keep Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 17-12-24.