Newcastle United's search for a new right-winger goes on, with the club needing to sign players in January to avenge the poor form they have overseen in the current campaign - but they may need to raise funds for any incoming targets by selling players who don't feature enough for the Magpies. And a report has stated that the club are 'bracing' themselves for bids for winger Harvey Barnes, with the notion that the star is unhappy with his current playing time at St. James' Park.

Barnes signed from Leicester City for £39million just under 18 months ago, with the Foxes unexpectedly being relegated to the Premier League, though Anthony Gordon's rise to becoming a key first-team player has seen him largely benched, making just 13 top-flight starts in that time - which could see him on his way out of the north-east with Newcastle prepared for offers.

The report from The Telegraph states that the Magpies hierarchy have 'repeatedly stressed' that they remain handcuffed by the Premier League's 'Profit and Sustainability' Rules, and that there is not a lot of money to spend - by which the club's ability to bring players in will be determined by player sales in the January transfer window.

With that being said, the Magpies are braced for bids for Barnes. Despite the winger having an impressive season with five goals and one assist from the left-wing, he is behind Gordon in the pecking order on the left-hand side, and as such he has found a starting XI opportunity hard to come by.

Harvey Barnes's Premier League statistics - Newcastle United squad ranking, 23/24 Stats Output Squad rank Goals 5 6th Assists 3 =5th Key Passes Per Game 0.6 =12th Shots Per Game 1.3 =5th Dribbles Per Game 0.3 =16th Match rating 6.61 =14th

Newcastle don't want to sell Barnes and see him as a potentially valuable asset, though the club believe that there could be interest in the 27-year-old - especially given that he is naturally frustrated at not starting games regularly.

Elsewhere, Miguel Almiron has been touted with a move away from Tyneside after an almost-five-year spell in the north-east, and Newcastle could look to recoup around £12million for his services - whilst stalwart Kieran Trippier is also 'open' to the possibility of a move away. Bruno Guimaraes is another who has been tipped to seek pastures new, but Newcastle have not had any contact with Manchester City, according to the report and he is expected to stay.

There are plenty of assets that Newcastle could sell if they needed to raise money, but with Barnes - who has been labelled 'incredible' - behind Gordon in the pecking order, it does appear that he would be one of the favoured players to leave due to the amount of money that he would bring in to fund a move for a new right-winger.

Johan Bakayoko of PSV Eindhoven has been touted with a move to Tyneside alongside Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo and Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo, and given that Gordon and Alexander Isak have both been shining in their roles since joining, having an equal threat on the right-hand side of the attack would be extremely beneficial to Eddie Howe if his side are to turn their poor form around for a potential European finish in the Premier League come the end of the season in May.

