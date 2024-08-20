Newcastle United have hit a financial stumbling block in their pursuit of England and Crystal Palace central defender Marc Guehi and, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, the Magpies could begin to look elsewhere to address their issue.

In what has been a relatively quiet transfer window for the St James’ Park-based outfit, they have welcomed a quintet of signings: Lewis Hall, William Osula, Lloyd Kelly and goalkeeper duo Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy.

And although Kelly has been acquired to bolster their options in the heart of the back line, Eddie Howe and Co are keen to add another body as they look to re-assert themselves as a team in the Champions League.

Newcastle Could Look Elsewhere in Centre Back Pursuit

Club eyeing up Guehi alternatives

On the back of a fruitful Euro 2024 campaign with Gareth Southgate’s England, Ivory Coast-born Guehi piqued the interest of a litany of clubs in the Premier League – Manchester United and Liverpool included.

The aforementioned pair have since shifted their focus elsewhere, while Newcastle have pinpointed the 24-year-old as their primary target. What is proving to be an issue is the gulf in the respective parties’ valuations.

Labelled as ‘One to Watch’ by Ornstein himself, the transfer insider revealed that a ‘series’ of proposals have been snubbed by the defender’s current employers with them holding out for a fee of £65 million plus £5 million.

Guehi, Botman, Schar - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Guehi Botman Schar Minutes 2,023 1,378 3,057 Goals/Assists 0/1 2/2 4/1 Pass success rate (%) 87.2 90.5 83.2 Aerials won per game 1.2 2 1.9 Tackles per game 1.1 1.2 1.2 Interceptions per game 0.7 0.5 1 Overall rating 6.55 6.58 6.81

Newcastle’s latest bid, however, reached a guaranteed £60 million – plus a further £5 million on add-ons – with them, according to Ornstein, at their limit in terms of what they want to shell out for the ex-Chelsea man.

The Magpies have made a series of bids for the England international, with the latest reaching £60million guaranteed plus a further £5m in add-ons. Palace, meanwhile, are holding out for around £65m plus £5m.

Crystal Palace are refusing to blink in terms of their asking price and, as a result, are contemplating moves for Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah and Maxence Lacroix of VfL Wolsfburg, a duo of players on Palace’s radar, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

Liverpool’s Joe Gomez Eyed by Newcastle Chiefs

Aston Villa also interested in the 27-year-old

Another Premier League-proven star that Newcastle are eyeing a move for this summer is Liverpool ace Joe Gomez, according to HITC Sport, who also report that Unai Emery’s Aston Villa are in the race for the 27-year-old’s signature.

The report suggested that his representatives have spoken to an array of clubs in an attempt to find a new home for the 2024/25 campaign with the aforementioned top tier duo emerging as the front-runners in the race.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In his 224-game career for Liverpool, Joe Gomez has failed to score a goal.

Gomez, a 15-cap England international, played a crucial role – at left-back and in the centre - under Jurgen Klopp last time out, totting up a half century of appearances in all competitions, which equates to 3,133 minutes of action.

Arne Slot has made it clear, however, that the former Charlton Athletic youth prospect is not part of his plans moving forwards, leaving the door ajar for would-be buyers, Newcastle included, to swoop in for a summer move.

All statistics per WhoScored