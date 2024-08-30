Newcastle United are exploring a late big-money move for Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga, talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has reported.

The Magpies are plotting a late switch for the former Manchester United ace and remain eager to sign a new winger before the transfer window slams shut at 11pm today.

Elanga, who joined Forest in July 2023, has established himself as an important part of Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad at the City Ground stadium in the past 12 months.

Last season, the Swedish international scored five goals and registered nine assists in 39 appearances across all competitions.

Elanga Move ‘Likely’ to Be Done

Ahead of the transfer deadline

According to Crook, Elanga’s move to St. James' Park is now ‘likely to be done’ before the transfer deadline, with Newcastle keen on signing the ex-Man United ace today:

The Magpies’ move for Elanga could well depend on Miguel Almiron’s future at the club – the Paraguayan could still depart St. James’ Park in the closing stages of the transfer window.

Clubs in Saudi Arabia showed interest in acquiring Almiron last month, as well as MLS side Charlotte FC.

Ryan Fraser Nears Newcastle Exit

Southampton close in on deal

Southampton are closing in on a deal for Newcastle United outcast Ryan Fraser, journalist Mark McAdam has reported.

The Premier League returnees have reportedly identified Fraser as their primary target to bolster Russell Martin’s attacking options ahead of the transfer deadline and are now ironing out the final details of the deal to bring the 30-year-old to St. Mary’s.

Last season, Fraser helped Southampton secure promotion to the top flight as he made 44 appearances in a season-long stint on the south coast.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-08-24.