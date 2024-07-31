Highlights Newcastle United have reportedly expressed their interest in signing Real Madrid's rising star Arda Guler.

Newcastle United have expressed their interest in signing Real Madrid's rising star Arda Guler, according to reports in Spain.

Guler, who had an impressive Euro 2024 campaign with Turkey, has become one of the most sought-after talents in European football in recent years.

His performances have caught the eye of numerous top clubs, but it appears that Newcastle are particularly keen to secure his signature, just 12 months after he sealed his dream move to the Spanish capital.

According to Defensa Central, an intermediary recently approached Los Blancos to gauge the club's willingness to sell the 18-year-old and hinted that Newcastle might be willing to pay a substantial sum.

The report suggests Newcastle would be prepared to launch a £50m bid, plus an additional £17m in bonuses for Guler, who has been described as a 'world-class' talent, if Madrid were contemplating a sale - totalling £67m.

Last July, the 'Turkish Messi' signed a six-year deal with the Champions League winners but saw limited playing time in his debut campaign, making just 12 appearances across all competitions.

Real Madrid Have ‘No Intention to Sell’ Guler

Considered a key part of Carlo Ancelotti’s plans

Despite Newcastle's rumoured interest, Real Madrid have made it clear that they have no intention of selling Guler, according to Defensa Central.

The young midfielder is considered a key part of the club's future, and both the board and manager Carlo Ancelotti are reportedly very pleased with his development.

Ancelotti is said to be planning to give Guler a more prominent role in the team next season as the Turkish starlet looks to bounce back from an injury-hit year.

Arda Guler's Real Madrid Stats (2023/24) Games 12 Goals 6 Assists 0 Minutes per goal 73 Minutes played 440 Games missed due to injury 22

Newcastle, backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, have shown a willingness to invest in young talent in recent seasons, and securing a player of Guler’s calibre would be a major coup for the Magpies.

Chelsea academy graduate Lewis Hall became the latest talent to join Eddie Howe’s side on a permanent deal this summer, after impressing on a season-long loan at St James’ Park in the previous campaign.

Alongside Hall, goalkeepers Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy, as well as ex-Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, also arrived in what has been a fairly quiet transfer window for the Premier League giants so far.

Anthony Gordon Targeted by Liverpool

Reds remain interested in the 23-year-old

Liverpool have maintained their interest in signing Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds are still contemplating a move for Gordon this summer, while Newcastle are not looking to sell any more of their players after dealing with Financial Fair Play concerns earlier in the window.

According to Romano, Liverpool rate Gordon internally as he remains ‘high’ on the Merseysiders' shortlist this summer, alongside targets in midfield and central defence.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 31-07-24.