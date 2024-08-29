Newcastle United are exploring a late move for RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan before the transfer deadline, Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported.

The Magpies remain keen on acquiring a new centre-back before the end of the transfer window and have reportedly included Simakan on their shortlist this week.

According to Plettenberg, several clubs in Europe and Saudi Arabia have shown interest in the 24-year-old in recent weeks, including Barcelona and Liverpool, who both enquired about the Frenchman’s availability recently.

Leipzig are understood to be open to negotiations for the versatile defender’s exit ‘only with suitable offers’ as Simakan still has three years left on his current deal, which expires in June 2027.

Newcastle are now racing against the clock to end their defensive woes before the transfer window slams shut on Friday, with a centre-back signing still a priority for Eddie Howe. The St. James’ Park outfit’s interest in Crystal Palace ace Marc Guehi has reportedly stalled as the Eagles are refusing to move from a valuation of at least £70m.

Magpies Eye Marc Guehi Alternative

Leipzig ‘open to talks’ for Simakan

Plettenberg, writing on X, revealed that Newcastle have started to explore a potential late swoop for Simakan, who has no shortage of suitors towards the end of the transfer window:

Newcastle’s sporting director, Paul Mitchell, has been actively scouting potential alternatives to Guehi in recent weeks and has apparently identified Simakan as a viable option.

The Frenchman’s versatility makes him an attractive option for several top clubs around Europe, as he is capable of playing both at right-back and centre-back.

However, Plettenberg has since followed up by revealing that Saudi club Al-Nassr are "pushing a lot" to sign Simakan before the dealing on Friday night and they are currently the most concrete option, although Simakan has yet to make a decision on if he wants to join them or not.

Since joining Leipzig from Strasbourg in 2021, the 24-year-old has made 122 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring seven goals and registering 13 assists.

Last summer, Simakan was linked with a switch to Bayern Munich, but Leipzig refused to sell him after losing Manchester City star Josko Gvardiol in the same window.

The versatile centre-back’s arrival would help solve Newcastle’s crisis at the back, as both Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles are currently out with long-term ACL injuries and are not expected to return until the new year.

Mohamed Simakan RB Leipzig Stats (2023/24 Bundesliga) Appearances 32 Goals/assists 2/3 Pass completion % 85.6 Tackles per 90 2.02 Aerials won per 90 2.53

Trevoh Chalobah Eyed as Another Option

To bolster Eddie Howe’s backline

Newcastle could also soon turn their attention to Chelsea outcast Trevoh Chalobah if they are unable to strike a deal for Marc Guehi, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Magpies are exploring several options in their search for a new centre-back, including Chalobah, who is looking to leave Stamford Bridge before the transfer deadline.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move away over the summer, but interest from several Premier League clubs has so far failed to materialise.

Since coming through the ranks at Chelsea, Chalobah has made 80 senior appearances for the club across all competitions and netted five goals.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-08-24.