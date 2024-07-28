Highlights Newcastle United are reportedly set to move for Sheffield United’s William Osula

The 20-year-old is under contract with the Blades until the summer of 2027

It will likely take an eight-figure offer to tempt Sheffield United into a move

Newcastle United are set to pursue a surprise move for young Sheffield United forward William Osula, according to recent reports.

Eddie Howe’s side are currently undergoing preparations for the new season and they cruised to a 2-0 win over Hull City on Saturday. Business-wise, the Magpies have signed Lewis Hall from Chelsea and Odysseas Vlachodimos from Nottingham Forest, while they have also acquired Lloyd Kelly and John Ruddy on free transfers.

It appears they could be in the market for a forward this summer following initial links earlier in the summer to Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Now, it appears Howe could turn to a surprise candidate to bolster their attacking ranks.

Newcastle Plotting Move for William Osula

The youngster is poised for first team action

Newcastle are eager to sign Sheffield United’s Osula, according to journalist Alan Nixon. In an article on his Patreon, he claims the Premier League side will be required to pay close to £10million in order to tempt the Blades to the table.

The North East club’s pursuit of Osula, who has been described as a 'serious player', has come as a surprise and they’ve been carrying out background checks this week, according to the report. Having progressed through the ranks at Sheffield United, the forward was in line for some first team minutes in the upcoming season.

William Osula 2023/24 stats for Sheffield United in all competitions Stat: Appearances 24 Goals 3 Assists 0 Minutes played 946

Nixon goes on to suggest Newcastle view Osula as a player they can develop and he would initially come in as a third choice option. Sheffield United, on the other hand, have no desire to lose the Denmark youth international, hence why it would take a significant fee to prise him away from Bramall Lane.

Osula was initially a youth product of Danish side Copenhagen and he joined Sheffield United’s academy set-up in 2018. He spent the first half of the 2022/23 season on loan at Derby County, but he has so far amassed 31 senior appearances for the Blades across all competitions.

Newcastle Receive Anthony Gordon Boost

The winger has been linked with a move to Liverpool

Elsewhere, Newcastle have been handed a significant boost to their hopes of keeping Anthony Gordon at St James’ Park, according to Fabrizio Romano. The winger has been heavily linked with a move to Premier League rivals Liverpool this summer, but a move is so far yet to materialise.

In a briefing with Caught Offside, Romano claimed that there are no ongoing negotiations between the two clubs at this stage, despite recent speculation. After a deal initially collapsed last month, there have been no further movements and the journalist says Liverpool still consider Newcastle’s valuation of Gordon too expensive.

Gordon, 23, has impressed at Newcastle following his move from Everton in January 2023. He signed a long-term deal upon his arrival last year and his current contract is set to expire in 2026.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.