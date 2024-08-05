Highlights A surprise target could emerge in Newcastle's centre-back search.

A surprise target could emerge in Newcastle United’s search for a starting centre-back this summer, according to the i journalist Mark Douglas.

Despite the Magpies retaining interest in Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi and AC Milan’s Malick Thiaw, they could soon identify ‘a surprise target’ at centre-back, Douglas has suggested.

According to the i, talks over another centre-back target ‘could be running parallel’ with negotiations for Guehi with Palace.

Last week, the Magpies made contact with the Selhurst Park outfit over a potential deal for the England international, who impressed at Euro 2024 and has seen interest from multiple Premier League clubs intensify in recent weeks.

Eddie Howe has made signing a centre-back a priority this summer as he looks to bring in further reinforcements after acquiring ex-Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer earlier in the window.

With Palace’s demands for Guehi expected to be upwards of £60million, Newcastle could be forced to look elsewhere in their search for a new defensive anchor this summer.

Newcastle Hold Centre-Back Talks

Guehi and Thiaw Remain Among Options

According to Douglas, Guehi feels ‘like the ultimate prize’ for Newcastle, and the emergence of a surprise target at centre-back cannot be ruled out:

“i understands there have been talks on another centre-back in the last week, and they could be running parallel with the Guehi negotiations. “They retain interest in Malick Thiaw of Milan, and while Guehi feels like the ultimate prize, don’t rule out a surprise target emerging.”

Despite recent reports suggesting Newcastle have advanced in talks to sign Thiaw, his agent Gordon Stipic denied the rumours, branding them ‘false and incorrect’ on his personal X account.

The Magpies are long-term admirers of the 22-year-old, who helped Milan finish second in Serie A last season, only behind fierce rivals Inter.

Malick Thiaw Stats (2023/24 Serie A) Games 21 Goals/assists 0/1 Pass success rate (%) 91.6 Tackles per game 1.89 Interceptions per game 0.72

With long-term ACL injuries to Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles, Eddie Howe is thought to be targeting two new centre-backs this summer to avoid a repeat of last season’s crisis.

Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah has also emerged as a possible option after being left out of the club’s pre-season tour of the United States last month.

According to GMS sources, the Blues intend to cash in on Chalobah this summer, with a fee of up to £30 million being sought for the central defender.

Newcastle to Offer Gordon New Deal

To deter Liverpool’s interest

Newcastle are aiming to offer star winger Anthony Gordon a new deal to deter Liverpool's interest after his impressive season, The Athletic journalist George Caulkin has reported.

The Magpies are looking to open contract negotiations with Gordon once he returns from an extended summer break later in August, according to Caulkin.

The 23-year-old impressed in his first full season at St. James’ Park, scoring 11 goals and registering 10 assists in the Premier League.

