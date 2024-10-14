Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are among several clubs interested in Manchester United winger Antony and could launch a bid for the Brazilian in the January transfer window, CaughtOffside has claimed.

The Red Devils have reportedly decided to let the Old Trafford flop leave at the turn of the year, prompting interest from multiple sides in England and Europe.

While his former club Ajax is credited with interest, so are the aforementioned Premier League duo. According to the report, the 24-year-old is available for both loan and permanent transfer.

Newcastle, who are willing to part ways with Miguel Almiron in early 2025, could look to add another winger to their ranks if the Paraguayan seals his departure from St. James’ Park.

Almirón was heavily linked with a summer exit – Fabrizio Romano claimed MLS side Charlotte FC were looking into bringing back the winger to America amid his recent struggles under Eddie Howe.

The 30-year-old will have 18 months left on his Newcastle deal by the time the market reopens in January and could soon make way for a new arrival on the wing, with Antony now firmly on the radar.

Premier League Duo Track Antony

An Old Trafford loan exit on the cards

According to CaughtOffside, while a return to Ajax could make the most sense for Antony to try and revive his career, he could also be offered another shot in the Premier League.

Both Newcastle and Crystal Palace are keen to bolster their attacks in January and have earmarked Antony, described as 'outstanding' by Phil Bardsley, as a player they would consider adding on the wing.

The 24-year-old, who joined Man United from the Eredivisie in the summer of 2022, has massively failed to live up to his £82m price tag in the first two seasons, netting 11 goals and registering five assists in 82 appearances.

The 16-cap Brazilian international scored just once in the last 18 months in the Premier League, in the 1-1 draw with relegation-bound Burnley last season.

Antony Man United Stats (2024/2) Games 4 Starts 1 Goals 1 Assists 0 Minutes played 139

Antony managed to find the net early this term, having scored once in Man United’s 7-0 rout of League One side Barnsley in the EFL Cup.

According to the report, Man United are now preparing to part ways with the 24-year-old this winter, and a loan departure seems more likely than a permanent sale for now.

Newcastle Could Return for Guehi

In the January transfer window

Newcastle United could return for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi in the January transfer window after failing to secure the England international in the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Magpies are willing to make another attempt at signing the highly regarded centre-back at the turn of the year, as Eddie Howe is said to be a huge admirer of the player and eager to land him.

Newcastle were priced out of a move for Guehi two months ago, as Palace demanded in excess of £60m for the 24-year-old, who has no shortage of suitors in the Premier League at present.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-10-24.