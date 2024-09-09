Newcastle United could target Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries in the January transfer window, according to InterLive.

The Magpies are reportedly among several clubs interested in the Dutchman, including Juventus, and have emerged as potential suitors for the Dutch right-back.

Dumfries, who has less than a year remaining on his contract at the San Siro, was linked with a move away from Inter during the summer transfer window, but no deal materialised.

There has since been talk of the Serie A giants offering him a new proposal to extend his stay at San Siro, but as of now, the door is still open for his free transfer departure at the end of the 2024/25 season.

The Netherlands international, labelled as a 'monster', has seen limited action this season, logging just 42 minutes over two games in Serie A, with former Man United ace Matteo Darmian getting the nod instead.

With Inter anticipating that this will be Dumfries’ final season with them, the club is already exploring market options for a replacement.

Magpies ‘Most Interested’ in Dumfries

Could make a January move for the Dutchman

According to InterLive, Newcastle seem to be ‘the most interested’ club in Dumfries at the moment and are prepared to make an offer in the region of £18m to secure the defender in January, or could hold off for a more advantageous deal come the end of the season.

Dumfries, who has established himself as one of the best offensive full-backs in Europe in recent seasons, with 31 goal contributions in 134 outings for the Serie A giants, was linked with a Premier League move earlier this summer.

The 28-year-old’s name was mentioned in talks over a swap deal between Man United and Inter, which would have sent Aaron Wan-Bissaka the other way. The English right-back has joined West Ham since, while the Red Devils brought in Bayern Munich ace Noussair Mazraoui on a long-term deal.

Eventually, Dumfries, described as 'one of the best' in the world by Jeremie Frimpong, stayed put in Italy and started the season on the bench for the Nerazzurri, with manager Simone Inzaghi preferring Darmian on the right side of his five-man midfield.

Denzel Dumfries Inter Milan Stats (2023/24 Serie A) Games 31 Goals 4 Assists 5 Pass accuracy % 76.7 Progressive passes per 90 2.80 Minutes played 1,643

Newcastle ‘in the Mix’ for Rabiot

Door remains open for Frenchman’s arrival

Manchester United and Newcastle remain ‘in the mix’ to sign free agent Adrien Rabiot, despite Turkish giants Galatasaray tabling a bid for the central midfielder, according to TEAMtalk.

The Premier League duo reportedly remains interested in the 29-year-old, who is still without a team after departing Juventus at the end of last season and ending his lengthy stay in Italy.

Per the report, Newcastle have been in contact with Rabiot ‘for weeks’ and could soon decide to improve their midfield with the Frenchman’s arrival on a free transfer.

The Magpies are likely to face stiff competition from Turkish giants Galatasaray, who are understood to be ‘trying the hardest’ to sign Rabiot ahead of the transfer deadline on September 13.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-09-24.