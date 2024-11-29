Newcastle United are monitoring Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney ahead of the January transfer window, according to The Athletic.

The Magpies seem to have the 22-year-old firmly on their radar as they look to add another promising player to Eddie Howe’s squad in 2025.

Hackney has been a key player for Michael Carrick’s side since his appointment in 2022 and has the potential to follow his former Boro teammates Morgan Rogers and Djed Spence to the Premier League.

The holding midfielder, described by Carrick as ‘the heart and soul of the football club’, has no shortage of admirers in the top flight, with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United among those recently linked.

The 'incredible' 22-year-old, who signed a new contract in June 2023, still has more than two years left on his agreement, running until the summer of 2027, placing Middlesbrough in a strong position should any Premier League clubs come calling next year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hackney has made 14 league appearances for Middlesbrough this season, scoring two goals in almost 1,200 minutes of action.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Boro have no interest in selling Hackney in January – he is seen as a vital player in Carrick’s squad, which is aiming to battle for Premier League promotion once again in 2024/25.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle will intensify their reported interest, given their current priorities elsewhere.

Howe’s side is rumoured to be targeting a new right-sided winger in January as they look to offload Miguel Almiron, with Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo mentioned as a target.

In addition to their right-winger pursuit, the Magpies face key contract decisions, with the deals of Sean Longstaff, Callum Wilson, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, and Emil Krafth all expiring at the end of the season.

The goalkeeping trio of Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, and John Ruddy also have contracts that run until June 2025.

Hayden Hackney's Middlesbrough Stats (2024/25 Championship) Games 14 Goals / assists 2 / 0 Goal-creating actions 4 Pass accuracy % 83.7 Progressive passes per 90 11.87 Minutes played 1,183

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-11-24.