Newcastle United are monitoring Sporting Lisbon winger Francisco Trincao ahead of the summer transfer window, iNews journalist Mark Douglas has revealed.

The Magpies are reportedly looking to bring in a new wide forward for Eddie Howe this summer and have identified Trincao as one of their options.

The Portugal international would likely arrive as a replacement for Miguel Almiron, who left St James’ Park in January to rejoin MLS side Atlanta United.

Newcastle opted not to sign a replacement for the Paraguayan in the winter market, seemingly delaying their search for a new right-winger until the offseason.

Newcastle Targeting Francisco Trincao

Among wingers being scouted

According to Douglas, Newcastle are preparing for a busy summer after ‘significantly strengthening’ their position in relation to the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability regulations.

The Magpies were unable to spend heavily in the last two transfer windows but are now believed to be targeting marquee signings at centre-back and right-wing after the season.

Trincao, praised as ‘exceptional’, has reportedly emerged as a target following his impressive spell at Sporting Lisbon, where he rediscovered his form under Ruben Amorim last season.

The 25-year-old, who previously had underwhelming spells at Barcelona and Wolves, became a key player for Sporting in their 2023/24 title-winning campaign, scoring nine goals and providing six assists in 31 appearances.

Trincao's numbers have been even more impressive this season, with 19 goal contributions in 26 league appearances. He is believed to have a £67m release clause in his Sporting contract.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Trincao made 30 appearances for Wolves, scoring three goals and registering one assist.

Newcastle are currently sixth in the Premier League, with 10 games remaining, and sit two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

The Carabao Cup winners will resume their campaign at home against Brentford on April 2 following the international break.

Trincao's Sporting Lisbon Stats (2024/25 Primeira Liga) Games 26 Goals 8 Assists 11 Minutes played 2,246

