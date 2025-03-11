Newcastle United are among several Premier League clubs closely monitoring Barcelona winger Raphinha ahead of the summer transfer window, according to CaughtOffside.

The Magpies have reportedly been impressed with the 28-year-old’s stunning displays in Spain this season and have earmarked him as a potential reinforcement on the wing for Eddie Howe.

Newcastle are thought to be prioritising a new arrival on the flank this summer, having failed to replace Miguel Almiron following his return to MLS in January.

They are believed to have several options on the radar, including Bournemouth ace Antoine Semenyo, who is attracting interest from several English sides.

Newcastle Eyeing Raphinha Swoop

Barcelona unwilling to sell the Brazilian

According to CaughtOffside, Barcelona would not consider Raphinha’s departure under normal circumstances, but their difficult financial situation could force them into a sale.

The Catalans would reportedly demand ‘a massive fee’ for the Brazilian, considering his upturn in form under Hansi Flick and growing interest from Premier League and Saudi Arabian clubs.

Raphinha, praised as ‘one of the best players in the world’, has enjoyed a stunning season in Spain, scoring 25 goals and providing 18 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions.

The 28-year-old has netted nine goals in as many Champions League appearances and ranks joint-second among the competition’s top scorers, with Borussia Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy leading the charts with 10.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Raphinha has managed at least one goal contribution in seven of his nine Champions League appearances this season.

Newcastle are thought to be eyeing multiple reinforcements to their frontline this summer, with Roma striker Tammy Abraham also emerging as an option.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the England international could make his return to the Premier League after his AC Milan loan deal expires in June.

Raphinha's Barcelona Stats (2024/25 La Liga) Games 26 Goals 13 Assists 7 Goal-creating actions 20 Minutes played 2,128

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-03-25.